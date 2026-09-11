Ukrainian special services will help Germany counter Russian sabotage, drones, and espionage

Ukrainian special services will share their experience in countering hybrid threats from Russia with the German state of Baden-Württemberg. The cooperation will cover the fight against espionage, drones, and cybercrime, Bild reports, writes UNN.

Details

The agreements were reached during a visit to Kyiv by Baden-Württemberg Interior Minister Manuel Hagel. According to the publication, the exchange of experience between the Ukrainian special services and the German side is to begin as early as next week.

This is an important milestone in the fight against hybrid threats from Russia. We must finally become capable of defending ourselves against such threats – Hagel said.

German specialists will be trained in Ukraine

During his stay in Kyiv, the German minister visited a facility where Ukrainian specialists simulate drone attacks. In the future, employees of the Baden-Württemberg State Police Headquarters will undergo training there. A corresponding agreement has already been concluded with the National Police of Ukraine.

In addition, representatives of Ukraine's National Security Council are expected to visit Stuttgart in the coming weeks.

As Bild notes, the agreement was concluded against the backdrop of a series of hybrid incidents in Germany, which Berlin links to Russia. These include drone incidents and acts of sabotage targeting infrastructure facilities.

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