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Jennifer Lawrence finally joined Instagram and immediately threatened to delete her account because of negative comments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

The actress created the official @jlaw account, which quickly gained nearly a million followers. Lawrence joked that she would delete it because of the negativity.

Jennifer Lawrence finally joined Instagram and immediately threatened to delete her account because of negative comments

After years of avoiding public social media, Jennifer Lawrence created an official Instagram account. In her very first video, the actress joked that she would delete her account from the platform if she saw negative comments, E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

The 36-year-old star of "The Hunger Games" registered under the name @jlaw and joked in her profile bio that the desired name "Jennifer Lawrence" was already taken. In a short time, nearly 1 million users followed her.

So, I’m going to try. And if anyone says anything negative, I’ll delete my account. Immediately. No questions asked

Lawrence said in her first video.

The actress had avoided social media for years

In Stories, she continued joking that even "mean or aggressive comments" could affect a "child," referring to herself.

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Back in 2014, Lawrence said that she was not good with technology and could not imagine herself as an active social media user. In 2019, the actress admitted that she did follow what was happening online, but mostly silently because of the large amount of negativity.

At the same time, Lawrence previously revealed that she has a secret TikTok account where she sometimes actively argues in the comments. According to her, the discussions about reality shows and the British royal family were especially emotional.

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Stepan Haftko

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