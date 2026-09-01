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"Friends" star Lisa Kudrow revealed the request from fans that she categorically refuses to fulfill

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Lisa Kudrow does not want to perform "Smelly Cat," despite requests from "Friends" fans. After Matthew Perry's death, she began rewatching the series.

"Friends" star Lisa Kudrow revealed the request from fans that she categorically refuses to fulfill

American actress Lisa Kudrow admitted that she does not want to perform the iconic song "Smelly Cat" at the request of fans of the series "Friends," in which she played Phoebe Buffay. E! News reports this, citing the actress's interview with NPR, writes UNN.

Details

According to Kudrow, even more than 20 years after the series ended, people continue to stop her and ask her to sing the song that became one of the most famous jokes from "Friends."

Sometimes people stop me and say: "Oh, sing Smelly Cat." I don't want to do that. I really don't want to do that

– the actress said.

At the same time, the actress emphasized that her refusal was not related to a negative attitude toward the series. According to her, she has no complaints about "Friends" and fondly remembers her relationships with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry.

Kudrow said that the actors spent a lot of time together even outside the actual filming—for example, they played poker during breaks. She called their relationship a rare example of genuine mutual respect.

After Matthew Perry's death in 2023, Kudrow began rewatching "Friends," although she had hardly watched it while the series was airing. According to the actress, watching the old episodes became a kind of solace for her and reminded her how funny her colleague was.

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Stepan Haftko

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