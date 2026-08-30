Taylor Swift donated $50,000 to the mother of three who was injured while rescuing a person after a car accident

American singer Taylor Swift donated $50,000 toward the treatment of Connecticut resident Ashley Tonton, who suffered severe injuries while helping people after a car accident. E! News reports, according to UNN.

Details

A fundraiser for Tonton was organized on GoFundMe to cover the costs of surgeries and lengthy recovery. Along with the donation, Swift left a brief message wishing her a speedy recovery and expressed her support for her family.

According to the fundraiser's organizers, on July 18, during a heavy downpour on I-95, Tonton stopped to help people who had been involved in an accident. At that moment, another vehicle lost control due to hydroplaning and headed toward them.

Tonton pushed another person out of the way

As stated on the fundraiser's page, the woman managed to push another person out of the danger zone, but took the brunt of the vehicle's impact herself. As a result, she sustained life-threatening injuries.

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Tonton faces surgeries and lengthy rehabilitation. After Swift's donation, the woman publicly thanked the singer and called her support "stunning and deeply moving."

Ashley Tonton is a mother of three. The fundraiser's organizers note that her recovery will be difficult and lengthy, so the funds will go toward treatment and related expenses.

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