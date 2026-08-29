Katy Perry revealed that she forbade her 6-year-old daughter from reenacting a stunt from her famous song

American singer Katy Perry revealed how her 6-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, wanted to recreate one of the antics mentioned in her mother's hit "The One That Got Away" in the future. E! News reports this, citing the artist's interview with Entertainment Tonight, writes UNN.

Details

According to Perry, her daughter was singing along to her 2010 song and paid attention to the line about how the characters stole alcohol from their parents and climbed onto the roof.

She said: "One day, when I grow up, I’m going to do that" Perry recalled.

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The singer immediately made it clear to her daughter that she should not repeat such an act.

No, girl! Our roof is too high! she recalled her response.

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According to the 41-year-old artist, Daisy’s boldness does not surprise her, as the girl inherited traits from both parents – Perry and her former partner, Orlando Bloom.

She is straightforward and afraid of nothing. She is both Orlando and me the singer said.

Perry also shared the story of how her daughter lost her first baby tooth. At that time, the "tooth fairy" brought Daisy a small pack of orange Tic Tacs, which she had really wanted.

In addition, the artist has been keeping some of her concert costumes for her daughter for many years. Perry expects Daisy to be able to wear them when she gets older.

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