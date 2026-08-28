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Holly Marie Combs from "Charmed" has announced the end of her acting career

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1050 views

Holly Marie Combs announced the end of her acting career due to a lack of interesting roles and a desire to devote more time to her family. She does not rule out returning to the screen.

Holly Marie Combs from "Charmed" has announced the end of her acting career

Actress Holly Marie Combs of the series "Charmed" confirmed that she has ended her acting career, nearly seven years after her last appearance on screen. She said this on August 25 on her own podcast, House of Halliwell, E! Online reports, citing UNN.

Details

Combs explained that recently she had not received any offers that would make her want to return to working in front of the camera. According to her, as actresses get older, the number of available roles decreases, and the offers themselves become less interesting.

The things I was getting and that landed on my desk were not small enough for me to think, "Oh my God, this is really great. I need to do this." And because I am in the 40-to-50 range, the pool of jobs is getting smaller and smaller. And I feel like the positions are becoming a little less interesting

- the actress explained.

Combs also noted that she wants to spend more time with her family. She is raising three children — 22-year-old Finley, 19-year-old Riley, and 17-year-old Kelley.

Combs does not rule out a return to the screen

The actress admitted that from time to time she misses working in front of the camera. According to her, acting gave her the opportunity to immerse herself completely in the character of another person and, for a certain time, distract herself from her own life.

Sometimes I miss that. Because, as you said, there are moments when you are engaged, acting, and working, and I think that it is simply like being present

- Combs said.

At the same time, she continues to work on other projects, including hosting the House of Halliwell podcast and developing her own businesses. The actress did not rule out the possibility of returning to filming in the future, noting that once her younger son finishes high school, she will have significantly more free time.

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Stepan Haftko

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