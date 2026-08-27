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Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in a Broadway production premiering on February 2, 2027. He will play the adult version of the character.

Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screen

Rupert Grint will once again play Ron Weasley in the play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," which is scheduled to premiere on Broadway on February 2, 2027. E! News reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The actor will return to the role more than 15 years after filming on the "Harry Potter" film franchise ended. This time, Grint will play an adult version of Ron Weasley in the theatrical continuation of the story about the children of Harry, Ron, and Hermione.

Shook off the old robes. New York — see you in February

- Grint wrote on Instagram on August 26, publishing a poster for the play.

The actor also said that returning to the character holds special significance for him. "Ron Weasley has been a part of me since I was 11, and I can't wait to meet him again at this stage of my life," Grint said.

Grint will return to the role after 15 years

According to the actor, the current stage of his life makes returning to Ron both familiar and new.

There is something so special and complete about stepping into Ron's shoes again now that we are both parents; it somehow feels very familiar and completely new

- he said.

The play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" tells the story of events after the conclusion of the main story and focuses, in particular, on the children of the main characters. The production debuted on stage in 2016.

Before this, Tom Felton joined the Broadway production, returning to the role of Draco Malfoy. He began playing the role in November 2025, but is expected to leave the production in early January 2027.

Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthday27.08.26, 01:05 • 1332 views

Stepan Haftko

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