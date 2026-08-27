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Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 500 views

Ryan Reynolds congratulated Blake Lively on her 39th birthday and shared family photos. The couple concealed the faces of their four children.

Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthday

Actor Ryan Reynolds congratulated his wife Blake Lively on her 39th birthday and published rare family photos. The pictures show Lively and their four children—11-year-old James, 9-year-old Inez, 6-year-old Betty, and 3-year-old Olin, reports ENews, writes UNN.

Details

Reynolds posted the photos on Instagram on August 26, the day after Lively's birthday. He called August 25 "our family's Super Bowl" and congratulated his wife on her 39th birthday.

In one of the pictures, Lively hugs one of her daughters; in another, she carries a child on her shoulders. In yet another photo, the couple's daughter, wearing a pink superhero costume, jokingly "fights" her parents on a film set.

Reynolds and Lively cropped or covered the children's faces in the photos in advance to protect their privacy. The couple has followed this practice since the birth of their first daughter, James, in 2014.

The couple hides their children's faces

Lively previously explained that the children did not choose public life, so the parents try to provide them with as ordinary a childhood as possible.

Our child did not have the opportunity to choose whether or not she wanted her private life to be public. So, to give her as much normalcy as possible, we want her to have a childhood like ours

- Lively said in 2016.

Reynolds and Lively got married in 2012. The couple has four children, and their youngest son, Olin, was born in 2023.

The actor also said that he and his wife try to raise their children to be humble, despite their status and their parents' financial means. He noted that it was important to him that the children have empathy and be able to sympathize with other people.

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Stepan Haftko

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