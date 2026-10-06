In Kovel, a man took an axe from a hypermarket display and injured three people
Kyiv • UNN
At a hypermarket in Volyn, a man injured three visitors with an axe. The attacker was detained, and his actions are preliminarily classified as an attempted murder.
In Volyn, at one of the hypermarkets, a man took an axe from a display and injured three visitors; the attacker was detained, UNN reports, citing the Volyn region police.
Details
According to law enforcement officials, today in Kovel, at around 4:00 p.m., a man took an axe from a display at one of the city's hypermarkets and inflicted bodily injuries on three visitors.
The victims were hospitalized and are receiving medical assistance.
Police detained the attacker: he is a local resident, born in 2003.
A police investigative and operational team continues to work at the scene; preliminarily, his actions are being classified as an attempted murder that was carried through to completion. All circumstances of the incident are being established.
In Kremenets, a young man with a knife and an ax attacked three people in an entertainment venue09.02.25, 21:19 • 41201 view