In Kovel, a man took an axe from a hypermarket display and injured three people

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In Volyn, at one of the hypermarkets, a man took an axe from a display and injured three visitors; the attacker was detained, UNN reports, citing the Volyn region police.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, today in Kovel, at around 4:00 p.m., a man took an axe from a display at one of the city's hypermarkets and inflicted bodily injuries on three visitors.

The victims were hospitalized and are receiving medical assistance.

Police detained the attacker: he is a local resident, born in 2003.

A police investigative and operational team continues to work at the scene; preliminarily, his actions are being classified as an attempted murder that was carried through to completion. All circumstances of the incident are being established.

In Kremenets, a young man with a knife and an ax attacked three people in an entertainment venue