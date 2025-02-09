In Kremenets, a young man with a knife and an ax attacked three people in an entertainment venue

In Ternopil region, police detained a 20-year-old local resident suspected of a brutal attack on three acquaintances. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Ternopil region, UNN reports.

Details

The incident occurred in Kremenets at an entertainment venue near the district center during a birthday party.

According to preliminary information, the conflict between the young men escalated into a fight, during which the suspect grabbed a knife and an ax, seriously injuring three men. The victims, aged 21, 27 and 33, suffered numerous cut and chopped wounds, and one of them is in critical condition in intensive care.

The police identified the attacker and detained him in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. He has already been served a notice of suspicion of intentional grievous bodily harm under Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court imposed a custody as a measure of restraint.

The sanction of the charged article provides for a sentence of five to eight years in prison. The pre-trial investigation is currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident.

Unidentified persons fire at UOC-MP church in Ternopil: what is known