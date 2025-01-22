Unidentified persons fire at UOC-MP church in Ternopil: what is known

A shooting occurred in Ternopil on Konovalets Street. The bullet hit the window of the diocesan building, which belongs to the Cathedral of Faith, Hope, Love and their mother Sophia (UOC-MP), UNN reports with reference to the police of the Ternopil region.

Details

"Unidentified persons shot through the window of the diocesan building belonging to the Cathedral of Faith, Hope, Love and their mother Sophia on Konovalets Street in Ternopil," a message of this nature was received by the police on January 21.

An investigative team was sent to the scene. Experts found a damaged window with a hole characteristic of a shot, and near it the remains of a bullet, probably from an air gun. Church officials say that the crime occurred between January 18 and 21, as no one visited the building at that time.

Experts seized the material evidence and sent it for examination. Employees of the Ternopil District Police Department are establishing the circumstances of the incident, studying surveillance video and interviewing residents of neighboring houses. The investigation is ongoing.

