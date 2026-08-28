Nicole Kidman made her TikTok debut, showing behind the scenes of the premiere of "Practical Magic 2"

Actress Nicole Kidman officially joined TikTok and dedicated her first post to the London premiere of the film "Practical Magic 2." UNN reports this with reference to E! News.

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In her debut video, 59-year-old Kidman showed the process of getting ready for the red carpet, including the work of stylists, makeup artists, and hairstylists. She captioned her first post with the words: "Magic brought me here."

At the premiere, the actress appeared in a strapless sea-green Chanel dress decorated with sequins and golden pearl chains. After footage of the preparations, Kidman showed moments from the red carpet.

In the video, she also posed with her co-stars from "Practical Magic 2," including Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Maisie Williams, Dianne Wiest, Stockard Channing, and Xolo Maridueña.

In the sequel, Kidman once again played Gillian Owens, one of the main characters in the story about witch sisters. For the actress, this also became her first public post on TikTok.

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