Nicole Kidman made her TikTok debut, showing behind the scenes of the premiere of "Practical Magic 2"

$44.570.1052.010.08
ukenru
09:20 PM • 11144 views
The CIA director wanted to show Putin the real situation on the front and the grim prospects for Russia – NYT
08:16 PM • 14560 views
Zelenskyy said in Chisinau that Russia will lose, while Ukraine and Moldova will be part of EuropeVideo
06:55 PM • 19109 views
The city may be left without electricity and heating for a long time due to Russian attacks — Kherson residents urged to evacuate
Exclusive
August 27, 03:58 PM • 38901 views
Schools ahead of September 1: Does Kyiv face a shortage of places for students?
August 27, 02:23 PM • 30920 views
Prince Harry and Meghan returned to the United Kingdom with their children for an "extended period" - media
August 27, 01:27 PM • 52363 views
Autumn tree pruning: when to do it and which branches to removePhoto
August 27, 12:24 PM • 35403 views
In Nepal and China, the number of people missing due to floods has risen to 1,450
August 27, 11:55 AM • 32481 views
Consequences of the Russian shelling of Boryspil district — photo reportPhoto
August 27, 11:02 AM • 24049 views
Due to Russian shelling, several dozen trains are delayed, with some delayed by more than 10 hours, Ukrzaliznytsia reports
August 27, 10:48 AM • 37199 views
Russians attacked the Kherson CHP plant again with four guided aerial bombs, destroying the equipment - Naftogaz
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
2.2m/s
66%
752mm
Popular news
King Harald of Norway is in "very serious" condition, with his family by his sideAugust 27, 01:40 PM • 8202 views
Sandu called the flight of Russian drones over Moldova intimidationAugust 27, 01:46 PM • 7716 views
They promised a deferment and permission to leave the country for $20,000 — a volunteer and a Red Cross employee were detainedPhotoAugust 27, 01:58 PM • 10156 views
Drone debris found in Romania after fire near the borderVideoAugust 27, 01:58 PM • 12294 views
History and Features of Czech CuisineAugust 27, 02:09 PM • 38733 views
Publications
Schools ahead of September 1: Does Kyiv face a shortage of places for students?
Exclusive
August 27, 03:58 PM • 38902 views
History and Features of Czech CuisineAugust 27, 02:09 PM • 38820 views
Autumn tree pruning: when to do it and which branches to removePhotoAugust 27, 01:27 PM • 52364 views
How to properly bake in foil so that meat, vegetables, and fish remain juicyAugust 27, 06:59 AM • 105350 views
New deferment rules for mobilization: lawmakers want to grant it to single parentsAugust 26, 04:14 PM • 107137 views
Actual people
Maia Sandu
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
John Ratcliffe
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Moldova
Great Britain
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nicole Kidman made her TikTok debut, showing behind the scenes of the premiere of "Practical Magic 2"Video11:06 PM • 30 views
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 83568 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 67095 views
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died fromAugust 26, 04:39 AM • 89731 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 87482 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Storm Shadow cruise missile
The New York Times
Heating

Nicole Kidman made her TikTok debut, showing behind the scenes of the premiere of "Practical Magic 2"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Nicole Kidman joined TikTok and showed preparations for the London premiere of "Practical Magic 2." She also posed with her colleagues.

Nicole Kidman made her TikTok debut, showing behind the scenes of the premiere of "Practical Magic 2"

Actress Nicole Kidman officially joined TikTok and dedicated her first post to the London premiere of the film "Practical Magic 2." UNN reports this with reference to E! News.

Details

In her debut video, 59-year-old Kidman showed the process of getting ready for the red carpet, including the work of stylists, makeup artists, and hairstylists. She captioned her first post with the words: "Magic brought me here."

At the premiere, the actress appeared in a strapless sea-green Chanel dress decorated with sequins and golden pearl chains. After footage of the preparations, Kidman showed moments from the red carpet.

In the video, she also posed with her co-stars from "Practical Magic 2," including Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Maisie Williams, Dianne Wiest, Stockard Channing, and Xolo Maridueña.

In the sequel, Kidman once again played Gillian Owens, one of the main characters in the story about witch sisters. For the actress, this also became her first public post on TikTok.

Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screen27.08.26, 03:07 • 83568 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews from social networksMultimediaUNN Lite
Social network
Film
Series
Nicole Kidman
London