Subsidy for the 2026/27 heating season: who needs to contact the Pension Fund and when

At the start of the 2026/27 heating season, the Pension Fund of Ukraine (PFU) will recalculate housing subsidies. Most households that are already receiving assistance will not need to submit documents again: the payment amount will be determined automatically. This also applies to those who were granted a subsidy of UAH 0 for the non-heating season. At the same time, some citizens will need to contact the PFU themselves before winter.

What is needed for this and how to do it is explained by UNN.

A housing subsidy is targeted state assistance for households whose income is insufficient to pay for housing and utility services independently. Its amount is not fixed: the PFU calculates the payment separately for each family, depending on income, household composition, the set of utility services, and the established social standards.

Who is eligible to apply to the PFU for a subsidy

A new application must be submitted by those applying for a subsidy for the first time, those who were denied a subsidy for the non-heating season, and households in which the composition or social status of family members has changed, or other circumstances affecting eligibility for assistance have arisen. Tenants, households where fewer people actually live than are registered, internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the event of a change in their actual place of residence, and those seeking a subsidy to purchase liquefied gas or solid or liquid stove fuel must also apply separately.

For those seeking a payment from the beginning of the season, the deadlines are important. If the documents are submitted during the first two months of the heating season, that is, by November 30 inclusive, the subsidy may be granted from the beginning of the season, but not earlier than the date on which the right to assistance arose. If the application is submitted later, the subsidy will be granted starting from the month in which the application was submitted.

What documents are needed to apply for subsidies

The basic package consists of an application for a housing subsidy and a declaration of household income and expenses. Other documents depend on the specific situation.

For rented housing, a lease agreement may be required; for IDPs applying for assistance at their actual place of residence, an IDP certificate may be required. If there is a debt for utility services, applicants may provide an agreement on its restructuring, a document confirming repayment of the debt, or a court ruling on opening proceedings to challenge the debt. An income certificate is submitted if the relevant information is not available in state information resources.

An application can be submitted at a PFU service center, through a ЦНАП or an authorized representative of a territorial community, by mail, or online via the Pension Fund's web portal or mobile application and the Diia portal.

How the subsidy amount is calculated

The amount of assistance is the difference between the cost of housing and utility services within the established social norms and standards and the mandatory payment of the specific household. In other words, the state does not compensate the entire amount shown on the bill: normative consumption is used in the calculation, while the family must pay part of the expenses independently.

The mandatory payment percentage depends on per-person income. To determine it, the household's average monthly income is divided by the number of its members. The resulting amount is compared with the subsistence minimum per person as of January 1, 2026, which is UAH 3,209. The result is divided by two and multiplied by 15%. Accordingly, the lower the per-person income, the smaller the share of the mandatory payment.

For a subsidy from the beginning of the 2026/27 heating season, the PFU takes into account household income for the first and second quarters of 2026. For pensioners, the pension accrued for August 2026 is taken into account.

Why a subsidy may not be granted

One of the typical problems is incorrect or incomplete information in the application and declaration. If data on household composition, income, property, or actual place of residence does not match the information in the registers, the applicant may be asked to clarify it. If some documents are missing, they must be submitted within the specified time limit.

A separate reason is utility debt. A subsidy may not be granted if overdue debt of more than three months exceeds 40 non-taxable minimum incomes, i.e. UAH 680. At the same time, this is not a hopeless situation: the debt can be repaid, restructured, or challenged in court, with supporting documents submitted to the PFU.

Eligibility for a subsidy is also affected by the applicant’s financial situation. Among the criteria checked by the PFU are purchases and other transactions defined by law totaling more than UAH 100,000 over a 12-month period, a deposit exceeding UAH 100,000, transactions involving the purchase of foreign currency or bank metals totaling more than UAH 50,000, as well as ownership of a certain number of residential properties or a relatively new vehicle. Exceptions are provided for a number of these restrictions.

Another mistake is failing to notify the PFU about changes that may affect the payment. A subsidy recipient must inform the Fund of circumstances specified by law within 30 days. Therefore, before the heating season, it is worth checking whether the information about registered persons and those actually living in the house or apartment, information about property, and other circumstances is up to date. Those who have already been granted a subsidy and have no grounds for submitting a new application do not need to apply again before winter.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN reported on who is entitled to a subsidy in Ukraine and how to apply for it.