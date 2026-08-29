Celine Dion appeared in public for the first time in two years ahead of her return to the stage

Canadian singer Celine Dion appeared before fans and photographers in Paris on August 28, marking her first public appearance in approximately two years. E! News reported this ahead of the artist's planned series of concerts in the French capital, UNN writes.

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The 58-year-old performer of the hit song "My Heart Will Go On" was spotted outside a hotel in Paris. Dion was wearing a beige trench coat and sunglasses and spoke with fans who had been waiting for her.

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The singer's appearance came several weeks before her return to the stage. In September, Dion is set to begin a concert residency in Paris, which she announced in March on the occasion of her 58th birthday.

Celine Dion returns to regular performances

This year, I am receiving the best birthday present of my life. I will have the chance to see you and perform for you Dion said while announcing the concerts.

The September performances will be the Grammy winner's first since her appearance at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024. The series of concerts in the French capital is scheduled to run until May 2027.

Before returning to the stage, Dion said that she wanted to devote herself fully to performing after the lengthy break. In 2022, the singer announced that she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, which forced her to significantly scale back her concert activities.

Celine Dion announced her first concerts since being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome