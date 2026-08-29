Celine Dion appeared in public for the first time in two years ahead of her return to the stage

$44.540.0351.860.15
ukenru
08:21 PM • 10544 views
"The tragedy in Vyshneve has not become a lesson" – Koretskyi reacted to the fire with detonations in the Kyiv region
07:27 PM • 12182 views
In the Kyiv region, warehouses are on fire following a Russian attack — the Regional Military Administration urged residents not to approach the scene because of explosions
05:06 PM • 27116 views
ATB introduces limits, while "Silpo" does not: what is happening with food sales in Ukraine
August 28, 04:13 PM • 26747 views
The Ministry of Defense stated that AI saves up to 90% of the time spent searching for enemy targets in photos and videos
Exclusive
August 28, 02:45 PM • 35878 views
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
August 28, 12:36 PM • 28096 views
The Yaroslavl refinery lost about 40% of its capacity after the FP-1 attack - Fire PointVideo
August 28, 12:21 PM • 38395 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatory
August 28, 11:37 AM • 20840 views
Russia strikes warehouses and food logistics facilities and destroyed in some places up to 90% of capacity, but no shortage is expected - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
August 28, 10:21 AM • 20331 views
Death toll from the floods in Nepal has risen to 489Video
August 28, 09:56 AM • 38405 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-third
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
0m/s
64%
753mm
Popular news
The enemy attacked Sumy, reportedly using a multiple-launch rocket system: seven injured people are in hospitalAugust 28, 12:41 PM • 3646 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhotoAugust 28, 12:59 PM • 32887 views
The HACC Appeals Chamber refused to transfer Kolomoiskyi’s case to another courtAugust 28, 01:30 PM • 7338 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize at least 30,000 people every month — BudanovAugust 28, 02:21 PM • 6452 views
An explosion occurred on the Zhytomyr Highway near Kyiv, reportedly followed by detonation.Video06:41 PM • 12553 views
Publications
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
Exclusive
August 28, 02:45 PM • 35875 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhotoAugust 28, 12:59 PM • 32934 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatoryAugust 28, 12:21 PM • 38394 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-thirdAugust 28, 09:56 AM • 38405 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
Exclusive
August 28, 09:34 AM • 38230 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
John Ratcliffe
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Kharkiv
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Celine Dion appeared in public for the first time in two years ahead of her return to the stagePhoto10:05 PM • 82 views
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhotoAugust 28, 06:30 AM • 63467 views
Holly Marie Combs from "Charmed" has announced the end of her acting careerPhotoAugust 28, 12:06 AM • 94270 views
Nicole Kidman made her TikTok debut, showing behind the scenes of the premiere of "Practical Magic 2"VideoAugust 27, 11:06 PM • 90886 views
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 129563 views
Actual
The Guardian
Social network
Financial Times
Mushrooms
BM-27 Uragan

Celine Dion appeared in public for the first time in two years ahead of her return to the stage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Celine Dion was spotted in Paris ahead of her return to the stage in September. The singer is scheduled to perform in the French capital until May 2027.

Celine Dion appeared in public for the first time in two years ahead of her return to the stage

Canadian singer Celine Dion appeared before fans and photographers in Paris on August 28, marking her first public appearance in approximately two years. E! News reported this ahead of the artist's planned series of concerts in the French capital, UNN writes.

Details

The 58-year-old performer of the hit song "My Heart Will Go On" was spotted outside a hotel in Paris. Dion was wearing a beige trench coat and sunglasses and spoke with fans who had been waiting for her.

57-year-old Celine Dion joins TikTok: music legend tries something completely new30.01.26, 15:24 • 21800 views

The singer's appearance came several weeks before her return to the stage. In September, Dion is set to begin a concert residency in Paris, which she announced in March on the occasion of her 58th birthday.

Celine Dion returns to regular performances

This year, I am receiving the best birthday present of my life. I will have the chance to see you and perform for you

Dion said while announcing the concerts.

The September performances will be the Grammy winner's first since her appearance at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024. The series of concerts in the French capital is scheduled to run until May 2027.

Before returning to the stage, Dion said that she wanted to devote herself fully to performing after the lengthy break. In 2022, the singer announced that she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, which forced her to significantly scale back her concert activities.

Celine Dion announced her first concerts since being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome31.03.26, 03:18 • 7160 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Paris