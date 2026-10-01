A Flydubai passenger told Netanyahu how he saved a plane from an Israeli 9/11

Yaniv Ohayon, who was among the passengers who stormed the cockpit of a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv and stopped a man who attacked the pilot, told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the details of the incident. The Telegraph reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to the man, after the terrorist attacked the pilot, he rushed into the cockpit while the plane was rapidly losing altitude, and pulled the control yoke toward himself.

The plane gradually began to level out, and then the pilot said that he was taking control - Yaniv said.

When asked how he knew what to do, the passenger joked that he watches programs about aviation accident investigations.

The publication adds that the terrorist was probably planning to carry out an attack similar to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the United States.

We remind you

A Flydubai passenger plane operating a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv issued a distress signal and a possible hijacking signal while flying over Saudi Arabia. Israel scrambled fighter jets.

Later, reports emerged that the pilots of the passenger plane flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv and sending distress and hijacking signals had gotten into a fight. They were of Ukrainian and Russian origin.

However, it is now known that the pilot suspected in the incident involving the Flydubai plane flying to Ben Gurion Airport is of Omani origin. The other pilot is Emirati.

The Flydubai pilot who stabbed his colleague intended to crash the plane — Netanyahu