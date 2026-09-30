Murder of a serviceman on a road in Odesa: suspect notified of suspicion, several motives being investigated

In Odesa, a serviceman was shot dead on the roadway; police detained the attacker and notified him of suspicion. According to the Odesa region police, the suspect faces many years in prison for the offense, UNN reports.

Context

As UNN reported, the incident occurred this morning, September 30, on Liustdorfska Road. During patrols, officers of the Patrol Police Department found the body of a 50-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the middle of the roadway next to a "Chevrolet" vehicle.

Through measures taken, patrol officers identified and detained a pensioner involved in the killing.

Details

During the initial investigative actions, police seized a number of material pieces of evidence, including the weapon used in the crime, spent shell casings, and other items of importance to the investigation. Everything was sent for expert examination.

Investigators from the Investigative Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region entered information about the incident into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations, detained the attacker in accordance with the procedure established by law, and, based on sufficient evidence, notified him of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely:

- Article 115 (intentional murder);

- Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosives).

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint for the suspect by the court is currently being decided.

The investigation is ongoing. All circumstances of the crime are being established.

The investigation is examining several versions and motives for the killing.