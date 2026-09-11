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Schwarzenegger reunited with his ex-wife 5 years after their divorce; their daughter shared a photo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver appeared together in their daughter’s family photo. They did not rekindle their romantic relationship.

Schwarzenegger reunited with his ex-wife 5 years after their divorce; their daughter shared a photo

Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared again with his ex-wife Maria Shriver in a family photo, five years after the official conclusion of their lengthy divorce. The new image was shared by their eldest daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger, E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

In the photo, the 79-year-old actor is sitting next to Shriver at a festive table surrounded by their children—Katherine, Christina, and Patrick Schwarzenegger. A piece of celebratory cake is in front of the actor, so the publication assumes that the family gathered to mark his birthday, which he celebrated on July 30.

Summer… you were kind to us! Back to reality

Katherine captioned the collection of summer photographs.

Together after a high-profile divorce

This is not the first recent photo of Schwarzenegger and Shriver together. In July, Katherine also posted a photograph of her parents together while congratulating the actor on his 79th birthday.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver separated in 2011 after 25 years of marriage. Their divorce proceedings lasted about 10 years and were officially finalized in 2021.

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Despite the split, the former couple have maintained a friendly relationship. Schwarzenegger previously said that they continue to communicate regularly through their children and get together for family holidays and birthdays.

At the same time, there has been no talk of rekindling a romantic relationship between them. Schwarzenegger has been in a relationship with physical therapist Heather Milligan for about 10 years.

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Stepan Haftko

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