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Emergency power outages: surface electric transport has been suspended in two districts of Kyiv; it is "dark" in the metro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

Due to emergency power outages, transport is not operating in the Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi districts. Reports of problems in the metro have not been confirmed.

Emergency power outages: surface electric transport has been suspended in two districts of Kyiv; it is "dark" in the metro

In Kyiv, due to emergency power outages, surface electric transport is temporarily not operating in two districts. Social media reports that it is also "dark" in the metro, UNN reports.

Due to emergency power outages, surface electric transport is temporarily not operating in the Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of the capital 

- the Kyiv City State Administration said in a statement.

In addition, tram routes No. 1 and 3 and trolleybus routes No. 1, 4, 5, 7, 8, 16, 17, 19, 22-K, 23, 26, 27, 30, 35, and 41 have been temporarily suspended.

Tram routes No. 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, and 19 are operating to Podilskyi depot.

Kyivpastrans urged passengers to take the changes into account when planning their routes.

In addition

Social media reports that it is also "dark" in the metro after emergency power outages were introduced. It is unknown which stations are affected.

In addition, one of the Telegram channels monitoring outages stated that 30% of the capital is currently without power, with the most outages in group 6.1. However, this information has not yet been officially confirmed.

We remind you

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv; the schedules are not in effect.

Antonina Tumanova

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Electricity outage schedules
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