The Ministry of Foreign Affairs provided details about yesterday's "bomb threat" at the Consulate General of Ukraine in Düsseldorf

On September 10, the Consulate General of Ukraine in Düsseldorf received an anonymous bomb threat, which led to the evacuation of the diplomatic mission's staff. Law enforcement officers found no explosives, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine told UNN.

Details

There were no visitors on the premises at that time. The Consulate General's staff was evacuated. The diplomats contacted law enforcement authorities, who inspected the building. No explosive devices were found. - the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Police inspected the building and the surrounding area. No explosive devices were found.

What happened near the Consulate General

The day before, German media reported a large-scale police operation near the Consulate General of Ukraine in Düsseldorf. The area around the diplomatic mission was cordoned off, and part of the street was closed.

After the inspection was completed, the restrictions were lifted. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Consulate General of Ukraine continues to operate as usual.

In Germany, police conducted a special operation near the Ukrainian consulate due to a security threat