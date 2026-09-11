$44.650.1851.990.35
ukenru
04:42 AM • 4292 views
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs provided details about yesterday's "bomb threat" at the Consulate General of Ukraine in Düsseldorf
04:32 AM • 5608 views
In Saratov, Ozon's logistics center caught fire after a drone attack – ASTRAPhotoVideo
04:23 AM • 6738 views
In Kyiv, 8 people were injured as a result of Russia's nighttime attack; a high-rise building caught firePhoto
03:47 AM • 9284 views
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 was recorded in Lebanon after Israel blew up Hezbollah tunnelsVideo
03:15 AM • 10501 views
Iran has resumed production of ballistic missiles, which the US called "effectively destroyed"
02:37 AM • 10665 views
Satellite images showed the aftermath of the strike on three carriers of "Kalibr" missiles in NovorossiyskPhoto
01:56 AM • 10730 views
China and the Russian Federation are already using Anthropic's AI for cyberattacks, surveillance, and the development of dangerous technologies
12:39 AM • 11595 views
Oil prices jumped by more than 6% amid escalating tensions in the Middle East
12:29 AM • 10385 views
A fire was reported at the Saratov oil refinery amid a drone attack – ASTRAPhoto
12:17 AM • 11145 views
Russian drones were flying to attack Ukraine, but due to electronic warfare, they ended up in Lithuania, says the army commander
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
1.4m/s
68%
750mm
Popular news
Millions of drones for Ukraine: Canada plans to transfer a third of its production to the Armed Forces of UkraineSeptember 10, 07:49 PM • 6518 views
Ukraine has begun negotiations to connect to the EU's classified satellite systemsSeptember 10, 08:44 PM • 8480 views
Charlie Hunnam revealed an unusual rule his partner established after nearly 20 years togetherSeptember 10, 10:06 PM • 11651 views
Schwarzenegger reunited with his ex-wife 5 years after their divorce; their daughter shared a photoPhoto11:07 PM • 12119 views
Angelina Jolie revealed the main rule in raising her 6 children with Brad PittPhoto12:05 AM • 11015 views
Publications
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 27313 views
逃避司法：Odrex 医生案件的审理如何被拖延，以及是否正在准备新的陷阱September 10, 10:12 AM • 41501 views
UAV certification in Ukraine: how a drone goes from development to operationPhotoSeptember 10, 10:02 AM • 42418 views
Why do we start eating more when stressed, and how can we stop emotional overeating?
Exclusive
September 10, 06:57 AM • 49579 views
Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max: a new camera, the A20 Pro chip, and the first foldable iPhonePhotoSeptember 9, 06:32 PM • 62785 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Iryna Terekh
J. D. Vance
Oleg Krot
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Canada
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lawrence finally joined Instagram and immediately threatened to delete her account because of negative comments02:06 AM • 5328 views
Angelina Jolie revealed the main rule in raising her 6 children with Brad PittPhoto12:05 AM • 11063 views
Schwarzenegger reunited with his ex-wife 5 years after their divorce; their daughter shared a photoPhoto11:07 PM • 12165 views
Charlie Hunnam revealed an unusual rule his partner established after nearly 20 years togetherSeptember 10, 10:06 PM • 11693 views
The Tate brothers were kept in a US jail due to the risk of flight ahead of possible extradition to BritainSeptember 10, 01:05 AM • 43135 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Film

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs provided details about yesterday's "bomb threat" at the Consulate General of Ukraine in Düsseldorf

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4334 views

Following an anonymous threat, employees of the Consulate General of Ukraine in Düsseldorf were evacuated. No explosives were found; the institution is operating as usual.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs provided details about yesterday's "bomb threat" at the Consulate General of Ukraine in Düsseldorf

On September 10, the Consulate General of Ukraine in Düsseldorf received an anonymous bomb threat, which led to the evacuation of the diplomatic mission's staff. Law enforcement officers found no explosives, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine told UNN.

Details

There were no visitors on the premises at that time. The Consulate General's staff was evacuated. The diplomats contacted law enforcement authorities, who inspected the building. No explosive devices were found.

- the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Police inspected the building and the surrounding area. No explosive devices were found.

What happened near the Consulate General

The day before, German media reported a large-scale police operation near the Consulate General of Ukraine in Düsseldorf. The area around the diplomatic mission was cordoned off, and part of the street was closed.

After the inspection was completed, the restrictions were lifted. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Consulate General of Ukraine continues to operate as usual.

In Germany, police conducted a special operation near the Ukrainian consulate due to a security threat10.09.26, 21:24 • 6342 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Explosions
Evacuation
Düsseldorf
Ukraine