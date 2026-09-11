Russian strikes on petrol stations in Kyiv: two people killed, others injured

As a result of Russian strikes on gas stations in Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi and Obolonskyi districts on September 11, two people were killed. This was reported by the mayor of Ukraine’s capital, Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

At first, Klitschko reported that one person wounded during the attack on one of the capital’s gas stations had died from their injuries.

Six people were injured in the morning attack. Of them, medics hospitalized five. One person was given medical assistance at the scene - the statement said.

Later, he reported that another victim had died in hospital.

Four wounded people are currently being treated in inpatient wards of medical facilities in the capital - the mayor of Kyiv added.

We remind you

On Friday, September 11, the Russians struck gas stations in two districts of Kyiv — Dniprovskyi and Obolonskyi.