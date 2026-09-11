Russian strikes on petrol stations in Kyiv: two people killed, others injured
Kyiv • UNN
Two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of Russian strikes on petrol stations in the Dniprovskyi and Obolonskyi districts.
As a result of Russian strikes on gas stations in Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi and Obolonskyi districts on September 11, two people were killed. This was reported by the mayor of Ukraine’s capital, Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.
Details
At first, Klitschko reported that one person wounded during the attack on one of the capital’s gas stations had died from their injuries.
Six people were injured in the morning attack. Of them, medics hospitalized five. One person was given medical assistance at the scene
Later, he reported that another victim had died in hospital.
Four wounded people are currently being treated in inpatient wards of medical facilities in the capital
We remind you
On Friday, September 11, the Russians struck gas stations in two districts of Kyiv — Dniprovskyi and Obolonskyi.