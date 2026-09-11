On Friday, September 11, Russians struck gas stations in two districts of Kyiv — Dniprovskyi and Obolonskyi. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Initially, a gas station was reported hit in the Dniprovskyi district, and later in the Obolonskyi district as well. Subsequently, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported a repeated strike on a gas station in the Obolonskyi district.

Photos and videos of the aftermath of the strike have been published on social media. No deaths or injuries have been reported so far.

At the same time, Kyiv media outlets and Telegram channels report that the threat of enemy strikes on gas stations is still ongoing.

Recall

As a result of a nighttime attack by Russian drones, 8 people were injured in Kyiv, two of whom were hospitalized.