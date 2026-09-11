US President Donald Trump said that in 19 months he had fulfilled all the promises he made to Americans and listed a number of achievements of his administration. At the same time, some of the figures cited by the president were exaggerated, Fox News reports, writes UNN.

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But less than 2 years ago, the American people gave us a mandate to save America. And in 19 months, I have fulfilled every promise I made — Trump said during his speech at the convention.

The president credited his administration, in particular, with the largest tax cuts in US history, a record reduction in regulation, large-scale investments in the armed forces, and the lowest level of violent crime in 125 years.

Some claims turned out to be exaggerated

As Fox News notes, according to the Tax Foundation, Trump's tax law was the sixth-largest tax cut in the United States since 1940 when measured as a share of the economy.

FBI data, meanwhile, point to a sharp decline in violent crime. The murder rate fell to 4.1 per 100,000 people, matching the figures for 1955 and 1956.

Vance received alarming assessments from generals about the war with Iran that contradict Trump's statements