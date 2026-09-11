$44.650.1851.990.35
ukenru
01:56 AM • 2348 views
China and the Russian Federation are already using Anthropic's AI for cyberattacks, surveillance, and the development of dangerous technologies
12:39 AM • 6550 views
Oil prices jumped by more than 6% amid escalating tensions in the Middle East
12:29 AM • 5610 views
A fire was reported at the Saratov oil refinery amid a drone attack – ASTRAPhoto
12:17 AM • 5318 views
Russian drones were flying to attack Ukraine, but due to electronic warfare, they ended up in Lithuania, says the army commander
11:37 PM • 4908 views
Ukrainian special services will help Germany counter Russian sabotage, drones, and espionage
10:36 PM • 7392 views
Military hospitals in the Russian Federation are overcrowded, and wounded soldiers from the front are being transferred en masse to civilian hospitals
09:37 PM • 8254 views
Germany expels more than 150 Russian diplomats and their family members following sabotage in Leipzig
09:08 PM • 7496 views
"Slavia" lost victory in 2 minutes, "Bayern" and Man United ran riot: Champions League match results
08:58 PM • 6554 views
Denmark will allocate around $7 million to support 1.8 million Ukrainian veterans
08:44 PM • 6232 views
Ukraine has begun negotiations to connect to the EU's classified satellite systems
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
1.6m/s
74%
752mm
Popular news
Georgia extradited to the US a Russian national facing up to 175 years in prison for cyber fraudSeptember 10, 04:32 PM • 5066 views
Four night bus routes will be launched from the railway station in KyivSeptember 10, 04:42 PM • 4364 views
A precedent for occupied territories: Japan demands a change to the map where the Kuril Islands were marked as RussianSeptember 10, 05:09 PM • 6470 views
Deadly attack on a shopping mall in Pavlohrad: the death toll has risen to five, while the number of injured has increased to 67September 10, 05:36 PM • 12914 views
Charlie Hunnam revealed an unusual rule his partner established after nearly 20 years together10:06 PM • 3632 views
Publications
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 23256 views
逃避司法：Odrex 医生案件的审理如何被拖延，以及是否正在准备新的陷阱September 10, 10:12 AM • 37631 views
UAV certification in Ukraine: how a drone goes from development to operationPhotoSeptember 10, 10:02 AM • 38871 views
Why do we start eating more when stressed, and how can we stop emotional overeating?
Exclusive
September 10, 06:57 AM • 46460 views
Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max: a new camera, the A20 Pro chip, and the first foldable iPhonePhotoSeptember 9, 06:32 PM • 59650 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Iryna Terekh
Vyhivskyi Ivan Mykhailovych
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Germany
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lawrence finally joined Instagram and immediately threatened to delete her account because of negative comments02:06 AM • 378 views
Angelina Jolie revealed the main rule in raising her 6 children with Brad PittPhoto12:05 AM • 2206 views
Schwarzenegger reunited with his ex-wife 5 years after their divorce; their daughter shared a photoPhoto11:07 PM • 2966 views
Charlie Hunnam revealed an unusual rule his partner established after nearly 20 years together10:06 PM • 3784 views
The Tate brothers were kept in a US jail due to the risk of flight ahead of possible extradition to BritainSeptember 10, 01:05 AM • 41350 views
Actual
Heating
Film
Brent Crude
Falcon 9
Starlink

Vance received alarming assessments from generals about the war with Iran that contradict Trump's statements

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

American commanders warned Vance about shortages of Patriots and ATACMS and the risks to deterring other states. This contradicts Trump's statements.

Vance received alarming assessments from generals about the war with Iran that contradict Trump's statements

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance spoke directly with American military commanders in the spring and summer to obtain their unbiased assessments of the war with Iran. What he heard caused him serious concern about U.S. strategy and the state of weapons stockpiles, The New York Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

Commanders warned Vance that stocks of Patriot interceptor missiles were being depleted. In one theater of operations, fewer than 100 such missiles remained by the end of spring. The war also significantly reduced stocks of ATACMS and other precision munitions.

According to NYT sources, the military told Vance that stocks of a number of critically important munitions had fallen to their lowest level ever. Moving additional weapons to the Middle East could have weakened the U.S. ability to deter China, Russia, and North Korea.

Vance became concerned

After these conversations, Vance expressed concern about the prospects for success. The military also warned that Iran's authorities were prepared to endure significant losses in order to preserve the regime.

The private assessments differed markedly from the administration's public statements. Trump continued to claim that the United States had already won the war and that there were no problems with weapons stocks.

The Trump administration is preparing a new strategy for the Middle East after the war with Iran – Axios05.09.26, 00:55 • 6356 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
ATACMS
J. D. Vance
The New York Times
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
North Korea
China
United States
Iran