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The Trump administration is preparing a new strategy for the Middle East after the war with Iran – Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

Washington is developing a postwar strategy for the Middle East aimed at containing Iran and expanding Israel’s agreements. The plan is still at an early stage.

The Trump administration is preparing a new strategy for the Middle East after the war with Iran – Axios

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is working on a new postwar strategy for the Middle East, which is expected to include containing Iran and expanding the normalization of Israel’s relations with neighboring countries. Axios reports this, citing U.S. officials and sources familiar with the process, UNN writes.

Details

The plan is still at an early stage of development. It is intended to determine Washington’s approach to the region after the end of the war with Iran and for the final two years of Trump’s presidential term.

Possible elements of the strategy under consideration include creating a regional alliance of U.S. partners to contain Iran, with Washington acting as its guarantor. It also involves implementing the next stage of Trump’s plan for Gaza, reaching a security agreement between Israel and Syria, and fulfilling the agreements between Israel and Lebanon.

Vance says that the conflict with Iran is not a war03.09.26, 21:58 • 3624 views

Another area is expected to be the expansion of the "Abraham Accords," including reaching an agreement to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

According to an Axios source, it will take several more weeks to prepare the strategy. At the same time, it remains unclear whether all of the United States’ allies in the region are ready to support the proposed approach.

The new U.S. campaign against Iran will not last too long - Trump03.09.26, 02:02 • 28948 views

Stepan Haftko

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