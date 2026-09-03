Vance says that the conflict with Iran is not a war

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said that the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran is not a war, two days after the U.S. completed its latest round of strikes, UNN reports, citing AP.

"I wouldn't call it a war right now," Vance said after a journalist used the term. "There is no active shelling."

Oil prices fell amid uncertainty surrounding U.S. and Iranian strikes

The "major combat operations" lasted only about six weeks, during which a significant portion of Iran's military capabilities was destroyed, he argued.

But he says that Iran continues to fire on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz and that the United States must protect global shipping.

The new U.S. campaign against Iran will not last too long - Trump

Context

On February 28, 2026, Israel and the United States launched a joint attack on Iran using missiles, aircraft, and drones. The operation was codenamed "Roaring Lion" in Israel and "Epic Fury" in the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the goal was to destroy Iran's missile and military capabilities, prevent it from creating nuclear weapons, and overthrow the current regime.