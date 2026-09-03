The new U.S. campaign against Iran will not last too long - Trump

White House chief Donald Trump said that the renewed US campaign against Iran would not last "too long." Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

According to Trump, Iran was trying to create a missile that drops mines, but the US military destroyed it. He also said that Tehran was working to restore its radar and missile systems, which were also targets of US strikes.

We knocked out all the new equipment they were trying to build along the Strait of Hormuz — some defensive, some offensive. ... Last night was a very heavy attack, and we are ready to carry out another one at any time we want — Trump warned.

He also denied reports that he was being pressured to end the war in Iran because of the approaching US midterm elections.

Recall

The previous day, White House chief Donald Trump said that the US would inflict even greater damage if Iran launched a retaliatory strike in response to attacks on targets near the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian airport attacked as part of a new wave of U.S. strikes