Iranian airport attacked as part of a new wave of U.S. strikes
Kyiv • UNN
Jiroft Airport in Kerman Province was targeted in a new wave of U.S. strikes. Earlier, attacks near the Strait of Hormuz and islands were reported.
American missiles struck an airport in southern Iran on Tuesday. This was reported by Iranian state television, as UNN reports, citing The Guardian.
Details
Jiroft Airport in Kerman Province became the latest target of a new wave of American airstrikes.
The US will inflict even greater damage if Iran strikes back — Trump on attacks in the Strait of Hormuz01.09.26, 21:25 • 1594 views
Earlier, Iranian television reported several strikes along the coast of the Strait of Hormuz and on Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf.
Reminder
US Central Command stated that the strikes against IRGC forces were intended to stop the laying of mines in the Strait of Hormuz. The attacks were described as a response to the threat to shipping.