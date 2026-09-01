The US will inflict even greater damage if Iran strikes back — Trump on attacks in the Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a social media post that the United States is striking targets near the Strait of Hormuz, reports UNN.

"If the collapsed Iranian nation responds to this entirely justified strike, it will be struck again, much harder and on a much larger scale, but that will not be the biggest strike of all—it is still waiting for its time," he said.

The U.S. military says it has focused its attacks on preventing the deployment of new mines in the Strait of Hormuz

Trump added: "When it is all over, almost nothing will remain of the Islamic Republic of Iran!"

Two more ships were attacked in and around the Strait of Hormuz