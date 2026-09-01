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The U.S. military says it has focused its attacks on preventing the deployment of new mines in the Strait of Hormuz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1116 views

U.S. Central Command said the strikes against IRGC forces were intended to halt the deployment of mines in the Strait of Hormuz. The attacks were described as a response to the threat to shipping.

The U.S. military says it has focused its attacks on preventing the deployment of new mines in the Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. Central Command said Monday that its attacks on Iranian targets on Sunday were aimed at preventing the placement of new mines in the Strait of Hormuz, UNN reports, citing AP.

"U.S. forces took limited, precise action against IRGC forces laying mines and posing an imminent threat in the Strait of Hormuz," the Central Command said in a statement. "In essence, Iran created the threat, and the U.S. military eliminated it to protect civilian mariners, commercial shipping, and the free movement of global commerce."

On Tuesday, the Central Command reiterated that its attacks were solely in response to Iranian aggression against commercial vessels and U.S. forces in the region.

Two more ships were attacked in and around the Strait of Hormuz01.09.26, 19:30 • 1904 views

Antonina Tumanova

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