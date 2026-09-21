In less than a year, Trump mentioned Biden nearly 900 times, blaming him for crises in the US - Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized his predecessor Joe Biden at least 890 times since the beginning of 2026 — an average of three times a day. This is evidenced by the results of a Reuters study, UNN writes.

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As the publication notes, Trump constantly mentions 83-year-old Biden in speeches, interviews and posts on the Truth Social network, blaming him for inflation, the border crisis, an ammunition shortage and international conflicts. The White House chief is employing this tactic six weeks before the congressional midterm elections, which will take place on November 3, in order to divert voters’ attention from Trump’s declining approval ratings and the high cost of living.

Trump most often criticizes Biden in the context of the economy (more than 210 times), immigration (168 times) and foreign policy (138 times). In particular, he shifts the blame for rising prices in the country and a shortage of shells that, according to him, were sent to Ukraine onto his predecessor.

Megan Hayes, a former senior Biden White House official, criticized what she called Trump’s "obsession."

Nine hundred mentions in less than a year — that is not governing the country, it is an obsession. Joe Biden defeated him once, and Trump still cannot get over it. He is more focused on revisiting the results of 2020 than on lowering the prices of gasoline and food for Americans - she said, referring to Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, which Trump baselessly calls rigged.

At the same time, the White House insists that Trump is merely "correcting the mistakes" of the previous president.

The U.S. Supreme Court did not allow Trump to restrict voting by mail ahead of the midterm elections