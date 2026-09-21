In less than a year, Trump mentioned Biden nearly 900 times, blaming him for crises in the US - Reuters

$44.670.0151.200.04
ukenru
02:49 PM • 2626 views
The Ukrainian armored pickup truck Gyurza-01 has been approved for delivery to the army: what the versatile vehicle can doPhotoVideo
01:43 PM • 11318 views
"A very bad sign" - Honcharenko said that he found a "listening device" in his carVideo
12:51 PM • 19937 views
Nations League: Hungary–Ukraine — the national team's tournament openerPhotoVideo
10:40 AM • 19425 views
Oil prices fell to an 11-day low — what contributed
September 21, 08:00 AM • 32488 views
Proceedings have begun at the HACC in the case of former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC KrupaPhoto
September 21, 05:18 AM • 34915 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 172 drones from various directions — how many were destroyed
September 21, 04:58 AM • 41148 views
"United Russia" is likely to once again secure a constitutional majority in the State Duma: what this will mean for Putin's party
September 21, 04:49 AM • 37020 views
The Russian army failed to establish a foothold near Dobropillia despite the highest rate of attacks on the front – ISW
September 21, 04:41 AM • 26457 views
Ukrainians are preparing for the most difficult wartime winter due to the threat of prolonged outages of electricity, heating, and water – Bloomberg
September 21, 03:35 AM • 30480 views
Why is the blockade of the Black Sea being compared to the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, and what threat does this pose to the world?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
3.3m/s
92%
745mm
Popular news
Cindy Crawford's son has died at the age of 27VideoSeptember 21, 05:34 AM • 20130 views
Odesa region came under a Russian attack: warehouses belonging to supermarket chains caught fire, and Romania scrambled fighter jetsPhotoVideoSeptember 21, 06:13 AM • 31012 views
Three postponements in a week: who is delaying the hearing of the medical negligence case involving Odrex doctors?September 21, 08:52 AM • 35138 views
Up to 16 hours of waiting: dozens of trains are running with delays amid Russian attacksSeptember 21, 09:00 AM • 19278 views
From Ballet Flats to the Kama Sutra: Brigitte Bardot’s Personal Belongings Put Up for Auction in ParisPhoto09:56 AM • 17832 views
Publications
The Ukrainian armored pickup truck Gyurza-01 has been approved for delivery to the army: what the versatile vehicle can doPhotoVideo02:49 PM • 2658 views
2026 Russian State Duma elections: what the "voting" showed against the backdrop of the war01:08 PM • 11043 views
September 21 — International Day of Peace: the history and significance of the holiday01:03 PM • 10989 views
Nations League: Hungary–Ukraine — the national team's tournament openerPhotoVideo12:51 PM • 19944 views
The ESBU declares that transparency and integrity matter to business: aircraft leasing could become a test for the Bureau12:47 PM • 10278 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Javier Milei
Pope Francis
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Zaporizhzhia
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
From Ballet Flats to the Kama Sutra: Brigitte Bardot’s Personal Belongings Put Up for Auction in ParisPhoto09:56 AM • 18046 views
Ed Sheeran broke down in tears on stage and apologized after the scandal involving MacklemoreSeptember 21, 01:05 AM • 49316 views
Gwyneth Paltrow revealed how she and Chris Martin managed to remain a family after their divorcePhotoSeptember 21, 12:06 AM • 49527 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made a rare joint appearance at Mahomes' partySeptember 20, 11:06 PM • 52355 views
Christine Taylor revealed how she was robbed at gunpoint in the '90sSeptember 20, 10:05 PM • 49641 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
MIM-104 Patriot
Heating
Technology

In less than a year, Trump mentioned Biden nearly 900 times, blaming him for crises in the US - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

Since the beginning of 2026, Trump has criticized Biden at least 890 times. Most often, he mentioned the economy, immigration, and foreign policy.

In less than a year, Trump mentioned Biden nearly 900 times, blaming him for crises in the US - Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized his predecessor Joe Biden at least 890 times since the beginning of 2026 — an average of three times a day. This is evidenced by the results of a Reuters study, UNN writes.

Details

As the publication notes, Trump constantly mentions 83-year-old Biden in speeches, interviews and posts on the Truth Social network, blaming him for inflation, the border crisis, an ammunition shortage and international conflicts. The White House chief is employing this tactic six weeks before the congressional midterm elections, which will take place on November 3, in order to divert voters’ attention from Trump’s declining approval ratings and the high cost of living.

Trump most often criticizes Biden in the context of the economy (more than 210 times), immigration (168 times) and foreign policy (138 times). In particular, he shifts the blame for rising prices in the country and a shortage of shells that, according to him, were sent to Ukraine onto his predecessor.

Megan Hayes, a former senior Biden White House official, criticized what she called Trump’s "obsession."

Nine hundred mentions in less than a year — that is not governing the country, it is an obsession. Joe Biden defeated him once, and Trump still cannot get over it. He is more focused on revisiting the results of 2020 than on lowering the prices of gasoline and food for Americans

- she said, referring to Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, which Trump baselessly calls rigged.

At the same time, the White House insists that Trump is merely "correcting the mistakes" of the previous president.

The U.S. Supreme Court did not allow Trump to restrict voting by mail ahead of the midterm elections15.09.26, 10:38 • 5618 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Truth Social
United States Congress
White House
Reuters
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine