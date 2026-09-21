Haaland demonstrated methods of fighting AI: the “Man City” star recreated a viral meme

Associated Press

Norwegian striker of English side "Manchester City" Erling Haaland, together with the world's popular blogger MrBeast (real name James Donaldson), humorously responded to an AI fake that took the internet by storm in the summer of 2026. The striker recreated the viral meme in which he supposedly got scared by his own reflection in a mirror while having lunch, reports UNN.

"The scariest dish of my life," MrBeast captioned the post on Instagram.

In the video, Erling Haaland and MrBeast are eating noodles, after which the Norwegian turns toward the mirror and gets scared by his own reflection.

It should be noted that the video featuring this scene went viral in the summer of 2026 during the World Cup. At the time, a video circulated online showing Haaland sitting in a café before suddenly noticing himself in a mirror and getting scared. The clip was widely shared on social media, but it was later revealed to have been created using artificial intelligence. It was based on a video of Chinese comedian Jin Long. Through digital processing, his face was replaced with Haaland's, and the character himself was dressed in a "Manchester City" kit.

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