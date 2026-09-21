Haaland demonstrated methods of fighting AI: the “Man City” star recreated a viral meme

$44.670.0151.200.04
ukenru
04:38 PM • 1358 views
How hospitals will operate during the "yellow" and "red" levels of an air raid threat — the government has provided an answer
03:35 PM • 7412 views
Odesa hit by bad weather: streets flooded, yellow alert level declaredVideo
02:49 PM • 16221 views
The Ukrainian armored pickup truck Gyurza-01 has been approved for delivery to the army: what the versatile vehicle can doPhotoVideo
01:47 PM • 11428 views
Trump said that Russia had lost diesel capacity because of the war and called on it to end the war - Zelenskyy responded
01:43 PM • 15695 views
"A very bad sign" - Honcharenko said that he found a "listening device" in his carVideo
12:51 PM • 25447 views
Nations League: Hungary–Ukraine — the national team's tournament openerPhotoVideo
September 21, 10:40 AM • 22243 views
Oil prices fell to an 11-day low — what contributed
September 21, 08:00 AM • 34440 views
Proceedings have begun at the HACC in the case of former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC KrupaPhoto
September 21, 05:18 AM • 36095 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 172 drones from various directions — how many were destroyed
September 21, 04:58 AM • 41882 views
"United Russia" is likely to once again secure a constitutional majority in the State Duma: what this will mean for Putin's party
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
4.1m/s
92%
744mm
Popular news
Three postponements in a week: who is delaying the hearing of the medical negligence case involving Odrex doctors?September 21, 08:52 AM • 38580 views
Up to 16 hours of waiting: dozens of trains are running with delays amid Russian attacksSeptember 21, 09:00 AM • 22682 views
From Ballet Flats to the Kama Sutra: Brigitte Bardot’s Personal Belongings Put Up for Auction in ParisPhotoSeptember 21, 09:56 AM • 23187 views
September 21 — International Day of Peace: the history and significance of the holiday01:03 PM • 14253 views
2026 Russian State Duma elections: what the "voting" showed against the backdrop of the war01:08 PM • 15826 views
Publications
How hospitals will operate during the "yellow" and "red" levels of an air raid threat — the government has provided an answer04:38 PM • 1336 views
The Ukrainian armored pickup truck Gyurza-01 has been approved for delivery to the army: what the versatile vehicle can doPhotoVideo02:49 PM • 16214 views
2026 Russian State Duma elections: what the "voting" showed against the backdrop of the war01:08 PM • 15886 views
September 21 — International Day of Peace: the history and significance of the holiday01:03 PM • 14311 views
Nations League: Hungary–Ukraine — the national team's tournament openerPhotoVideo12:51 PM • 25445 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Oleh Kiper
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Odesa
New York City
Advertisement
UNN Lite
“My ex-husband is a professional con artist”: blogger Skalnytska reveals shocking truth about her divorceVideo03:07 PM • 3982 views
From Ballet Flats to the Kama Sutra: Brigitte Bardot’s Personal Belongings Put Up for Auction in ParisPhotoSeptember 21, 09:56 AM • 23242 views
Ed Sheeran broke down in tears on stage and apologized after the scandal involving MacklemoreSeptember 21, 01:05 AM • 51729 views
Gwyneth Paltrow revealed how she and Chris Martin managed to remain a family after their divorcePhotoSeptember 21, 12:06 AM • 51839 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made a rare joint appearance at Mahomes' partySeptember 20, 11:06 PM • 54543 views
Actual
Social network
Truth Social
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Technology

Haaland demonstrated methods of fighting AI: the “Man City” star recreated a viral meme

Kyiv • UNN

 • 412 views

Erling Haaland and MrBeast recreated a viral AI meme in which the footballer is frightened by his own reflection. The original was circulated in summer 2026.

Haaland demonstrated methods of fighting AI: the “Man City” star recreated a viral meme
Associated Press

Norwegian striker of English side "Manchester City" Erling Haaland, together with the world's popular blogger MrBeast (real name James Donaldson), humorously responded to an AI fake that took the internet by storm in the summer of 2026. The striker recreated the viral meme in which he supposedly got scared by his own reflection in a mirror while having lunch, reports UNN

"The scariest dish of my life," MrBeast captioned the post on Instagram.  

In the video, Erling Haaland and MrBeast are eating noodles, after which the Norwegian turns toward the mirror and gets scared by his own reflection. 

It should be noted that the video featuring this scene went viral in the summer of 2026 during the World Cup. At the time, a video circulated online showing Haaland sitting in a café before suddenly noticing himself in a mirror and getting scared. The clip was widely shared on social media, but it was later revealed to have been created using artificial intelligence. It was based on a video of Chinese comedian Jin Long. Through digital processing, his face was replaced with Haaland's, and the character himself was dressed in a "Manchester City" kit.

"Invitation accepted" - Erling Haaland responded to Tom Holland after the "viral" dinner proposal17.07.26, 22:09 • 11067 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsTechnologies
2026 FIFA World Cup
AI (artificial intelligence)
Social network
Bloggers