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In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
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The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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07:17 AM • 15553 views
Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?
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“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
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Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
04:52 AM • 27075 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
04:28 AM • 22619 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
August 26, 12:38 AM • 18593 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 13102 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
August 25, 08:46 PM • 41282 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
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2026 FIFA World Cup

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Amid heatwaves in Europe, at least 35,000 additional deaths recorded

This summer, heat claimed at least 35,000 lives in Europe. The highest number of deaths was recorded in Germany, France and Spain.

Health • 05:58 AM • 2412 views
“Atlético” and “PSG” have signed two world champions Photo

Madrid’s “Atlético” have signed defender Cristian Romero from “Tottenham” for €40 million, while “PSG” have signed winger Ferran Torres from “Barcelona” for €43 million. Both players have signed contracts through 2031.

Sports • August 15, 12:13 PM • 14442 views
Xavi takes charge of the Netherlands national team

Former "Barcelona" player Xavi Hernández has become the new head coach of the Netherlands national team, replacing Ronald Koeman. The Spaniard's contract will run until the 2030 World Cup.

Sports • August 12, 08:12 PM • 3223 views
The season's first European trophy: "PSG" - "Aston Villa" will play in the UEFA Super CupPhoto

On August 12, the 51st edition of the UEFA Super Cup between PSG and Aston Villa will take place in Salzburg. The Parisians could become the second team after Real Madrid to win the trophy twice in a row.

Sports • August 11, 08:23 AM • 48183 views
The UK has broken the record for the number of days with temperatures above 30°, with a new heatwave approaching

The United Kingdom has recorded 35 days with temperatures above 30°C in 2026, breaking the 1995 record. Forecasters are predicting continued heat of up to 36°C, while the UKHSA has issued yellow alerts.

News of the World • August 9, 06:12 PM • 6417 views
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Solar Eclipse on August 12: New Leaders, Major Changes, and a Powerful Technological Breakthrough

On August 12, 2026, a total solar eclipse will occur in the sign of Leo. Astrologer Kseniia Bazylenko advises avoiding hasty decisions during this period.

Society • August 9, 07:52 AM • 36829 views
Messi sets record for goals in the Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi scored two goals to help Inter Miami defeat Atlético San Luis 4–2 in the Leagues Cup. He became the tournament's all-time leading scorer with 14 goals.

Sports • August 6, 06:57 AM • 3182 views
Infantino threatens FIFA members with a 75% funding cut for rejecting investment plan

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has set a 53-day deadline for 211 associations to support the sale of a share of commercial rights. If they refuse, funding will be cut by 75%.

Sports • July 29, 03:00 PM • 3963 views
FIFA seeks to sell a stake in its tournaments worth $4.2 billion - UEFA reacts

FIFA announced the creation of a semi-private subsidiary, FIFA Forward Enterprise, to raise $4. 2 billion. The plan drew criticism from UEFA and former FIFA President Sepp Blatter.

Sports • July 29, 05:45 AM • 4652 views
"Promise fulfilled" - Cucurella gets a tattoo of Spain coach de la FuenteVideo

Real Madrid left-back Marc Cucurella fulfilled his promise and got a tattoo of Luis de la Fuente after Spain's victory at the 2026 World Cup. The footballer posted a photo of the tattoo on Instagram, showing the coach holding the World Cup.

Sports • July 28, 05:07 PM • 6843 views
Zidane officially becomes head coach of the French national team

Zinedine Zidane has become the new head coach of the French national team, replacing Didier Deschamps, who ended his 14-year tenure after elimination at the 2026 World Cup. Zidane will sign a contract that will see him lead the nation through the 2030 World Cup qualifiers.

Sports • July 28, 09:28 AM • 42905 views
FIFA recognized Sidney Cabral's goal from Cape Verde as the best at the 2026 World CupVideo

The best goal of the 2026 World Cup was recognized as Sidney Cabral's spectacular strike against Argentina. Cape Verde became the smallest country in history to participate in the playoffs.

Sports • July 28, 01:27 AM • 27015 views
Spain national team coach calls behavior of Argentina national team players in the 2026 World Cup final unacceptable and inadmissiblePhotoVideo

Spain national team head coach Luis de la Fuente condemned the brawl among Argentine players after the 2026 World Cup final, calling it unacceptable. Spain won with a score of 1:0, and the match was remembered for rough play and conflicts.

Sports • July 24, 03:18 PM • 21332 views
Jürgen Klopp has taken charge of the German national team

Jürgen Klopp has taken charge of the German national team, signing a 4-year contract. He will prepare the team for Euro 2028 and the 2030 World Cup.

Sports • July 24, 11:36 AM • 6646 views
Nearly 2 million people greeted the Spanish national team after their World Cup victoryVideo

The Spanish national team returned to Madrid after defeating Argentina in the World Cup final. The team was greeted by the king, the prime minister, and about 1.8 million fans.

Sports • July 21, 06:05 AM • 380209 views
Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Kevin Keegan dies at 76Video

Kevin Keegan, legendary English footballer and coach, has passed away at the age of 75. He will be honored with a minute of silence before the England-Spain match.

Sports • July 20, 04:36 PM • 3429 views
13-year-old boy dies during World Cup celebrations in Spain

A fountain collapsed in the province of Salamanca, resulting in the death of a 13-year-old boy. Two other teenagers were injured.

Society • July 20, 12:27 PM • 13347 views
Trump did not want to leave the stage during Spain's award ceremony at the 2026 World CupVideo

US President Donald Trump did not leave the podium when the Spanish national team was lifting the winners' trophy. The FIFA president had to intervene in the situation.

Sports • July 20, 07:30 AM • 68500 views
Fans in Madrid celebrated all night after Spain's victory at the 2026 World CupVideo

Thousands of people danced in the streets of Madrid, set off fireworks after Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina. Ferran Torres' goal in extra time brought "La Roja" its second world champion title.

Sports • July 20, 06:32 AM • 7517 views
Rapper Drake lost over $1.5 million by betting on Argentina's victory in the 2026 World Cup final

Canadian rapper Drake lost $1. 5 million by betting on Argentina's victory in the 2026 World Cup final, which Spain beat 1-0. This added to the list of the singer's failed predictions, known as the "Drake curse."

News of the World • July 20, 01:38 AM • 3962 views
FIFA announced the best players of the World CupPhoto

Rodri was named the best player of the World Cup. Unai Simón received the Golden Glove, and Kylian Mbappé the Golden Boot.

Sports • July 19, 11:04 PM • 5037 views
Spain defeated Argentina and became world champion for the first time in 16 yearsVideo

The Spanish national team beat Argentina 1:0 in the final of the 2026 World Cup. The only goal was scored by Ferran Torres in the 106th minute.

Sports • July 19, 10:06 PM • 44434 views
2026 World Cup Final: King of Spain to be in the stands, while Argentina's president will watch the match at home

US President Donald Trump will present the trophy to the winner of the 2026 World Cup final. Argentina's President Javier Milei will not attend due to superstitions.

Sports • July 19, 07:09 PM • 10750 views
Trump before the 2026 World Cup final said that "it's hard to bet against Messi"

US President Donald Trump in an interview with Fox refused to name the winner of the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina. He noted that it is hard to bet against Lionel Messi, calling his assist perfect.

Sports • July 19, 05:18 PM • 6744 views
Taylor Farms recalled salad in 27 US states due to risk of Cyclospora contamination

Taylor Farms expanded the recall of salad from Mexico due to possible Cyclospora contamination. In 2026, 1,645 cases of cyclosporiasis were confirmed in the US.

Health • July 19, 02:38 AM • 5130 views
England defeated France in a 10-goal match and won bronze at the World Cup, Mbappe surpassed Messi for the historic record

The England national team beat France 6:4 in the World Cup third-place match. Kylian Mbappe scored a brace and became the all-time top scorer in World Cup history.

Sports • July 18, 11:07 PM • 4291 views
World Cup 2026 Final: Spain and Argentina to Decide the World ChampionPhotoVideo

On July 19, Spain and Argentina will play in the World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium. Spain could win its second title, while Argentina aims to defend the trophy.

Sports • July 18, 01:26 PM • 33333 views
Winners of the 2026 World Cup will receive gold ringsPhotoVideo

FIFA will award championship rings to the winners of the 2026 World Cup for the first time. Each ring will be part of a limited edition of 2026 numbered items.

Sports • July 17, 08:10 PM • 11645 views
Zidane to lead France national team instead of Deschamps - insider

Insider Fabrizio Romano reported that Zidane will replace Didier Deschamps as coach of the France national team after the 2026 World Cup. The documents will be signed this month.

Sports • July 17, 07:48 PM • 5116 views
Beer consumption is booming at the 2026 World Cup, but global sales are falling - AP

During the 2026 World Cup in Philadelphia, fans drank 290,000 bottles of beer at the stadium. However, beer consumption in the US is declining due to the health trend and economic problems.

Economy • July 17, 01:42 PM • 54011 views