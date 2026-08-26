2026 FIFA World Cup
This summer, heat claimed at least 35,000 lives in Europe. The highest number of deaths was recorded in Germany, France and Spain.
Madrid’s “Atlético” have signed defender Cristian Romero from “Tottenham” for €40 million, while “PSG” have signed winger Ferran Torres from “Barcelona” for €43 million. Both players have signed contracts through 2031.
Former "Barcelona" player Xavi Hernández has become the new head coach of the Netherlands national team, replacing Ronald Koeman. The Spaniard's contract will run until the 2030 World Cup.
On August 12, the 51st edition of the UEFA Super Cup between PSG and Aston Villa will take place in Salzburg. The Parisians could become the second team after Real Madrid to win the trophy twice in a row.
The United Kingdom has recorded 35 days with temperatures above 30°C in 2026, breaking the 1995 record. Forecasters are predicting continued heat of up to 36°C, while the UKHSA has issued yellow alerts.
On August 12, 2026, a total solar eclipse will occur in the sign of Leo. Astrologer Kseniia Bazylenko advises avoiding hasty decisions during this period.
Lionel Messi scored two goals to help Inter Miami defeat Atlético San Luis 4–2 in the Leagues Cup. He became the tournament's all-time leading scorer with 14 goals.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has set a 53-day deadline for 211 associations to support the sale of a share of commercial rights. If they refuse, funding will be cut by 75%.
FIFA announced the creation of a semi-private subsidiary, FIFA Forward Enterprise, to raise $4. 2 billion. The plan drew criticism from UEFA and former FIFA President Sepp Blatter.
Real Madrid left-back Marc Cucurella fulfilled his promise and got a tattoo of Luis de la Fuente after Spain's victory at the 2026 World Cup. The footballer posted a photo of the tattoo on Instagram, showing the coach holding the World Cup.
Zinedine Zidane has become the new head coach of the French national team, replacing Didier Deschamps, who ended his 14-year tenure after elimination at the 2026 World Cup. Zidane will sign a contract that will see him lead the nation through the 2030 World Cup qualifiers.
The best goal of the 2026 World Cup was recognized as Sidney Cabral's spectacular strike against Argentina. Cape Verde became the smallest country in history to participate in the playoffs.
Spain national team head coach Luis de la Fuente condemned the brawl among Argentine players after the 2026 World Cup final, calling it unacceptable. Spain won with a score of 1:0, and the match was remembered for rough play and conflicts.
Jürgen Klopp has taken charge of the German national team, signing a 4-year contract. He will prepare the team for Euro 2028 and the 2030 World Cup.
The Spanish national team returned to Madrid after defeating Argentina in the World Cup final. The team was greeted by the king, the prime minister, and about 1.8 million fans.
Kevin Keegan, legendary English footballer and coach, has passed away at the age of 75. He will be honored with a minute of silence before the England-Spain match.
A fountain collapsed in the province of Salamanca, resulting in the death of a 13-year-old boy. Two other teenagers were injured.
US President Donald Trump did not leave the podium when the Spanish national team was lifting the winners' trophy. The FIFA president had to intervene in the situation.
Thousands of people danced in the streets of Madrid, set off fireworks after Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina. Ferran Torres' goal in extra time brought "La Roja" its second world champion title.
Canadian rapper Drake lost $1. 5 million by betting on Argentina's victory in the 2026 World Cup final, which Spain beat 1-0. This added to the list of the singer's failed predictions, known as the "Drake curse."
Rodri was named the best player of the World Cup. Unai Simón received the Golden Glove, and Kylian Mbappé the Golden Boot.
The Spanish national team beat Argentina 1:0 in the final of the 2026 World Cup. The only goal was scored by Ferran Torres in the 106th minute.
US President Donald Trump will present the trophy to the winner of the 2026 World Cup final. Argentina's President Javier Milei will not attend due to superstitions.
US President Donald Trump in an interview with Fox refused to name the winner of the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina. He noted that it is hard to bet against Lionel Messi, calling his assist perfect.
Taylor Farms expanded the recall of salad from Mexico due to possible Cyclospora contamination. In 2026, 1,645 cases of cyclosporiasis were confirmed in the US.
The England national team beat France 6:4 in the World Cup third-place match. Kylian Mbappe scored a brace and became the all-time top scorer in World Cup history.
On July 19, Spain and Argentina will play in the World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium. Spain could win its second title, while Argentina aims to defend the trophy.
FIFA will award championship rings to the winners of the 2026 World Cup for the first time. Each ring will be part of a limited edition of 2026 numbered items.
Insider Fabrizio Romano reported that Zidane will replace Didier Deschamps as coach of the France national team after the 2026 World Cup. The documents will be signed this month.
During the 2026 World Cup in Philadelphia, fans drank 290,000 bottles of beer at the stadium. However, beer consumption in the US is declining due to the health trend and economic problems.