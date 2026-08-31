Messi announced that he is leaving the Argentina national team

Lionel Messi, who captained Argentina to victory at the 2022 World Cup and to the 2026 final, published an Instagram post on Monday announcing that he is leaving the Argentina national team, reports UNN.

"It was a decision that hurt—and still hurts deeply in my soul—but I understand that the time has come. I swear to you that I always gave everything—not only in the last few years, when we won it all, but before that as well; I always fought and left everything on the field for this shirt, to bring you joy and make you proud to be Argentine through football," the 39-year-old footballer wrote on Instagram.

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"I am leaving with peace and pride in what I gave you—together with my teammates—moments that we once only dreamed of," he added.

Ronaldo's comment under Messi's post set a new Instagram world record