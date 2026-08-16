Ronaldo's comment under Messi's post set a new Instagram world record

Cristiano Ronaldo's comment under Lionel Messi's post about the death of his father, Jorge, received more than 6.7 million likes on Instagram, setting a new world record for the number of likes under a comment. This was reported by UNN.

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Messi published a joint photo with his father and announced his death. The Argentine footballer added a short caption to the photo: "I love you, Dad."

Ronaldo, who has been Messi's main sporting rival for many years, left a message of support under the post: "I am sending you and your family a big hug at this difficult time, Leo. Stay strong," the Portuguese wrote.

Ronaldo surpasses his own record

Ronaldo's comment received more than 6.7 million likes and became the most popular comment in Instagram's history. The Portuguese footballer already held the previous record in this category.

"Perhaps my last year in football" — Ronaldo makes a statement about ending his career

Earlier, his comment under Kylian Mbappé's post about his move to Real Madrid received around 6.1 million likes.

Thus, Ronaldo surpassed his own previous achievement by approximately 600,000 likes and set a new Instagram record.

Lionel Messi’s father, who had long struggled with health problems, has died