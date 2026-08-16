"Perhaps my last year in football" — Ronaldo makes a statement about ending his career

Cristiano Ronaldo believes that this year will "probably" be his last as a professional footballer, UNN reports, citing Vogue and The Guardian.

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Ronaldo, who has cemented his place among the greatest footballers of all time by scoring more than 950 goals for club and country, has previously spoken about ending his career "soon" or within "one or two years".

Ronaldo became the first footballer in history to score at six World Cups

Cristiano Ronaldo is overcome with emotion after Portugal's defeat by Spain in the World Cup round of 16.

"This is probably my last year in football, and I want to leave an impressive legacy," the Al-Nassr forward told Vogue, adding that his future after football is "fully mapped out".

"I will finish when I want, not you" - Ronaldo commented on ending his career

"I have so many things that I am busy with that it is difficult to name just one for you," he said, listing travel and padel among his favorite activities. "Since football can leave a big hole, you need to fill your time in different ways, not just one."

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Ronaldo married his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, in a private ceremony at the Portuguese resort of Cascais. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus player told Vogue that he wants to "continue enjoying what I have earned — what we have earned. Because, in the end, it was 25 years of great sacrifices".

Cristiano Ronaldo married Georgina Rodríguez after 10 years of dating

After representing Portugal, which reached the World Cup round of 16 this summer, Ronaldo is expected to join Al-Nassr for the new Saudi Professional League season.