Prosecutor General Kravchenko has resigned

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko has submitted his resignation. He reported this on Telegram, UNN informs.

Details

According to Kravchenko, this is a political decision, and he made it consciously.

I do not want the position of Prosecutor General to be used as an instrument of political confrontation. My position regarding the accusations remains unchanged. I thank my colleagues who honestly perform their work. Those who represent the prosecution in court, work with victims, document Russian crimes, and defend the interests of the state. Your work must under no circumstances be devalued - the Prosecutor General wrote.

He thanked the President of Ukraine and the Verkhovna Rada for their trust and asked them to accept his resignation.

We remind you

Earlier, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he was not clinging to his position and never would, noting that the decision on his resignation should be made by the President of Ukraine or the Verkhovna Rada.

Kravchenko: My position does not exempt me from scrutiny, but neither does it отмен the requirement to substantiate accusations with facts