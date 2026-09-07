Prosecutor General Kravchenko has resigned
Kyiv • UNN
Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he deliberately resigned from the position of Prosecutor General. He called the decision political.
Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko has submitted his resignation. He reported this on Telegram, UNN informs.
Details
According to Kravchenko, this is a political decision, and he made it consciously.
I do not want the position of Prosecutor General to be used as an instrument of political confrontation. My position regarding the accusations remains unchanged. I thank my colleagues who honestly perform their work. Those who represent the prosecution in court, work with victims, document Russian crimes, and defend the interests of the state. Your work must under no circumstances be devalued
He thanked the President of Ukraine and the Verkhovna Rada for their trust and asked them to accept his resignation.
We remind you
Earlier, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he was not clinging to his position and never would, noting that the decision on his resignation should be made by the President of Ukraine or the Verkhovna Rada.
Kravchenko: My position does not exempt me from scrutiny, but neither does it отмен the requirement to substantiate accusations with facts06.09.26, 23:22 • 31357 views