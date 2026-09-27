Poland wants a Patriot plant and a permanent U.S. military base - media

Poland has proposed locating on its territory a plant producing missiles for Patriot air defense systems, if Ukraine receives the relevant license from the United States. This is reported by rmf24.pl, according to UNN.

Details

Deputy Minister of National Defense Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka noted that a special law would be adopted to accelerate the construction of a permanent U.S. military base in Poland.

She added that such a base could be located in western Poland, and that two possible locations are being considered.

Everything indicates that the Americans will not make a decision before the completion of the so-called strategic review initiated by Pete Hegseth. A report on the presence of Americans in Europe is currently being prepared. This report is to reach Secretary Hegseth's desk on November 1, and then President Trump's desk on December 1, and it is likely that only after that date can we expect a final decision - she said.

Responding to a question about the location of the base, she said that there are currently two proposals and that negotiations with the Americans are ongoing.

The American side has reviewed the locations we proposed and shared its assessment of these sites with us in Washington, and on this basis we will continue our work - she added.

The deputy minister also noted that the base could be located in western Poland, as this region "is considered by the Americans to be a safer place."

Sobkowiak-Czarnecka added that Poland's efforts to establish a service center and, subsequently, produce "Patriot" missiles are a process independent of Ukraine.

My interlocutors in Washington confirmed that even if such a decision is made regarding Ukraine, this will not change our efforts and will not cancel the approval for Poland - she noted.

We remind you

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that Ukraine had destroyed 30–40% of Russia's oil-refining capacity.