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Kyiv is preparing reserves of water and food in case of emergencies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

The capital is building up reserves of water and food in case of outages and emergencies. Hot meals will be available to 25,000 people.

Kyiv is preparing reserves of water and food in case of emergencies

The capital is creating reserves of food and drinking water in case of prolonged power outages and other emergencies. The city is primarily preparing to provide assistance to low-income Kyiv residents and people who have found themselves in difficult life circumstances. This was reported by Oleh Kuiavskyi, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration for the Exercise of Self-Governing Powers, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, as part of preparations for the autumn-winter period of 2026–2027, Kyiv has formed and continues to maintain the necessary reserves of the main groups of food products. This will make it possible to promptly provide low-income residents with essential food supplies if the operation of the energy system becomes more difficult.

These reserves can also be used:

  • at Points of Invincibility – during prolonged power outages;
    • to assist people affected by emergencies;
      • to provide for employees involved in emergency rescue and other urgent work.

        For this purpose, with the support of charitable and civic organizations, the city can arrange hot meals for 25,000 people. The Kyiv City State Administration's Department of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development also plans to purchase an additional 20,000 food packages, which can be used in the event of emergencies.

        The Kyiv Humanitarian Headquarters, established in February 2022, is responsible for preparing and distributing the reserves. It coordinates cooperation among the city authorities, district administrations, municipal enterprises, charitable organizations, and donors. The headquarters also monitors resource accounting and organizes their prompt delivery in the event of a worsening security situation or urgent needs.

        A differentiated "color-coded" threat alert system has begun operating in Kyiv06.09.26, 15:49 • 6026 views

        Olga Rozgon

        SocietyKyiv
        Evacuation
        Energy
        Heating
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        War in Ukraine
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        Kyiv City State Administration
        Kyiv