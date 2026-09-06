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A differentiated "color-coded" threat alert system has begun operating in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

The capital authorities have introduced yellow and red alert levels for drone and missile threats. However, the Pecherskyi district has not yet been connected.

A differentiated "color-coded" threat alert system has begun operating in Kyiv

As of September 6, a differentiated alert system for aerial threats has been introduced in Kyiv. People will now receive separate notifications depending on the type and level of danger. The Kyiv City State Administration reports this, according to UNN.

Details

Starting at 6:00 a.m. on September 6, 2026, by decision of the Government, Kyiv residents and city residents will be able to receive the following air-raid alert notifications:

  • Yellow level - "Drone threat";
    • Red level - "Massive drone threat"; "Missile threat"; "Missile-and-drone threat";
      • "All clear" - no threats or dangers are present.

        According to the available information, each new notification displays the type and level of threat current at that moment. If the type of threat changes, the new notification automatically replaces the previous one.

        A separate "All clear" notification is not issued between different types of threats. For example, if a "Drone threat" notification is followed by a "Missile threat" notification, this means that the missile threat is now current. An "All clear" notification means that, at that moment, none of the listed aerial threats has been recorded in the city

        - the Kyiv City State Administration said in a post.

        However, the differentiated alert system has currently been introduced in all districts of Kyiv except Pecherskyi District.

        In Holosiivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts, it operates partially. This is because, in certain areas, differentiation by type of threat is currently technically impossible. Therefore, the procedure for audio alerts there remains unchanged: if any aerial danger or threat arises, the standard siren signal is sounded without separate differentiation by type of threat and without an audio "All clear" signal

        - the Kyiv City State Administration explained.

        We remind you

        In Ukraine, alert systems for existing threats will be updated, and two levels indicating a specific threat will be introduced - yellow and red. In addition, clearer geographical differentiation of alerts will be developed.

        Alla Kiosak

        SocietyWar in UkraineKyiv
        Air raid alert
        Kyiv City State Administration
        Ukraine
        Kyiv