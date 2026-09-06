A differentiated "color-coded" threat alert system has begun operating in Kyiv

As of September 6, a differentiated alert system for aerial threats has been introduced in Kyiv. People will now receive separate notifications depending on the type and level of danger. The Kyiv City State Administration reports this, according to UNN.

Starting at 6:00 a.m. on September 6, 2026, by decision of the Government, Kyiv residents and city residents will be able to receive the following air-raid alert notifications:

According to the available information, each new notification displays the type and level of threat current at that moment. If the type of threat changes, the new notification automatically replaces the previous one.

A separate "All clear" notification is not issued between different types of threats. For example, if a "Drone threat" notification is followed by a "Missile threat" notification, this means that the missile threat is now current. An "All clear" notification means that, at that moment, none of the listed aerial threats has been recorded in the city