The U.S. Energy Secretary linked rising diesel prices in the country to damage to Russian oil refineries

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright expressed the view that Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries had affected diesel fuel prices in his country. He said this in an interview with CBS News, reports UNN.

Details

In response to the anchor’s remarks about the record increase in diesel prices in the United States and the possibility of banning its exports, Wright said: "The situation with diesel fuel is complicated because Russian refineries have suffered significant damage. russia used to be a major exporter of diesel. Today, it does not export diesel at all and has effectively become a major importer of gasoline."

According to the official, russia’s global refining capacity "is the reason for high gasoline and diesel prices, even higher than oil prices."

Wright stressed that for 17 years, "Democratic policies amounted to… closing as many oil refineries and coal plants as possible." He said this policy could be summed up in two words: "expensive energy."

The journalist noted that russia could have continued exporting diesel fuel if it had not started the war against Ukraine, and asked whether the U.S. administration was considering banning diesel exports.

We are considering all options regarding how prices can be changed to a level favorable to American consumers. But for now, we are focusing on maximizing production and increasing energy supplies" - the energy secretary replied.

He stated that increasing fuel production was necessary to overcome the shortage.

According to CBS News, the price of diesel fuel in the United States reached a record level of $5.85 per gallon ($1.55, or UAH 69 per liter).

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