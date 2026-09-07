Ukraine’s weak point is its anti-ballistic capabilities, but we will strengthen them — Zelenskyy

For Ukraine, the issue of air defense is highly relevant, despite the fact that there is currently an air raid lull in Kyiv. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this while speaking to the media after a meeting with representatives of the US president, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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According to him, "it is not normal life that we depend exclusively on one person who started this war and continues to terrorize us."

It cannot be this way in the modern world. We have strengthened our position on the battlefield, and this gives us the opportunity to be more confident in any format of future discussions with the American and Russian sides. We must do everything to ensure that trilateral meetings take place. We will see what Russia agrees to - the head of state noted.

He emphasized that Ukraine's weak point is its anti-ballistic capabilities.

"We will strengthen them. I will have meetings both in Norway and in Canada. We must develop our own Ukrainian anti-ballistic system. In addition, the American side will increase the production of anti-ballistic missiles for Patriot systems next year, and we are counting on receiving such systems to protect our state," Zelenskyy added.

Reminder

The day before, Ukraine's Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara held a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The main focus was preparations for an effective meeting in the "Ramstein" format, air defense, and the financing of the Defense Forces.

Ukraine is considering involving businesses in the production and supply of certain types of air defense systems