Ukraine is considering involving businesses in the production and supply of certain types of air defense systems

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Staff meeting addressed the potential for engaging businesses in the production of certain types of air defense systems, reports UNN.

During the meeting, the potential for engaging businesses in the production, supply, and setup of certain types of air defense systems was discussed in detail. Specific deadlines and tasks have been set in this regard - Zelenskyy noted.

According to the Head of State, "the comprehensive goal is for our defense industry and cooperation with partners to reach a level that will provide Ukraine with sufficient quality and quantity of high-speed interceptor drones and inexpensive missiles precisely to guarantee protection under conditions in which the Russians are increasing production of the relevant high-speed means of attack."

There will be more enemy jet-powered drones: The Economist reports that russia has managed to halve the production cost of "Shahed" drones

Zelenskyy also emphasized that Ukrainian intelligence services have clear information about the enemy's plans, and Ukraine's resources are directed toward providing a clear response to the threat.

"We will also act asymmetrically. The relevant operations have been approved," the President concluded.

Zelenskyy wants to accelerate the production of interceptors for jet-powered "Shaheds"