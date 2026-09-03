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Zelenskyy wants to accelerate the production of interceptors for jet-powered "Shaheds"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Prototypes of high-speed interceptors have already been developed and are being improved to achieve the required effectiveness. Zelenskyy called for adhering to the specified deadlines.

Zelenskyy wants to accelerate the production of interceptors for jet-powered "Shaheds"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a meeting of the Staff, which addressed accelerating all processes for the production of high-speed interceptors against jet-powered "Shaheds." According to him, prototypes have been developed and are being brought to the required level of effectiveness, UNN reports.

I held a Staff meeting. The main issue is accelerating all processes for the production of high-speed interceptors against jet-powered "Shaheds." Ukraine has manufacturers capable of carrying out this task. The prototypes have been developed, and work is underway to bring this new weapon to the required level of effectiveness 

- Zelenskyy reported.

The head of state thanked all the developers and manufacturers – every company – for their work for the sake of our state and its people.

It is important to accomplish this task within the specified deadlines 

- the President emphasized. 

There will be more enemy jet-powered drones: The Economist reports that russia has managed to halve the production cost of "Shahed" drones02.09.26, 20:53 • 13086 views

Antonina Tumanova

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