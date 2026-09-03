Zelenskyy wants to accelerate the production of interceptors for jet-powered "Shaheds"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a meeting of the Staff, which addressed accelerating all processes for the production of high-speed interceptors against jet-powered "Shaheds." According to him, prototypes have been developed and are being brought to the required level of effectiveness, UNN reports.

I held a Staff meeting. The main issue is accelerating all processes for the production of high-speed interceptors against jet-powered "Shaheds." Ukraine has manufacturers capable of carrying out this task. The prototypes have been developed, and work is underway to bring this new weapon to the required level of effectiveness