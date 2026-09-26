Macron did not rule out the possibility of returning to the post of President of France

French President Emmanuel Macron did not rule out the possibility of returning to the presidency after completing his term. Macron said this in an interview with the American magazine Variety, reports UNN.

Details

Macron noted that, under France’s Constitution, a president may serve two consecutive terms. He added that he would complete his current term in May 2027, after which the French will elect another president.

Let us be clear: under our Constitution, one can be elected to two consecutive terms. Therefore, my term will end next May, and the French people will elect someone else. But I am ruling nothing out. A return is quite an unusual thing, but we will see. Life is amazing, sometimes even more amazing than cinema - Macron said.

Macron was elected president of France in 2017 and re-elected in 2022. The Constitution does not allow him to run for a third consecutive term—in the 2027 election—but there are no legal obstacles to his participating in an election after a break—in 2032.

Reminder

French voters will elect a new president on April 18 and May 2, 2027. Macron cannot run for a third term, while the candidates include his former prime ministers and a left-wing leader.