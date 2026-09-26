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Four NATO military personnel were injured during exercises in Latvia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

At the training ground in Ādaži, fire from an Italian weapon struck another military vehicle. One servicemember is in more serious condition, but there is no threat to life.

Four NATO military personnel were injured during exercises in Latvia

Four Italian military personnel were wounded as a result of friendly fire during NATO exercises in Latvia. This is reported by Italy’s Ministry of Defense, according to UNN

Details 

"An incident occurred during live-fire exercises at the training ground in Ādaži (Latvia), in which four Italian Army servicemen were injured. They are members of the 11th Bersaglieri Regiment and are participating in NATO’s "Forward Land Forces" (FLF) mission in Latvia," the statement said. 

For reasons that are currently being investigated, an incident involving a non-automatic firearm mounted on an Italian military vehicle occurred during the exercises. The shots fired struck another Italian military vehicle carrying the four servicemen who were injured.

The four servicemen were provided with immediate medical assistance and were taken to a medical facility in Riga, where they are currently receiving the necessary medical care and undergoing the required examinations.

According to the information currently available, one of the four servicemen is in the most serious condition. At present, none of their lives is in danger.

"All necessary checks were immediately launched to establish the causes and reconstruct the circumstances of the incident. The relatives have been informed," the ministry added. 

We remind you 

French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to begin negotiations on Latvia joining the French nuclear deterrence initiative. Paris is also ready to strengthen its military presence in Latvia, particularly in the area of air defense. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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