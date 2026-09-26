The band U2 has officially announced the release of its first album of new material in nearly ten years, titled Carnaval de Luz, which will be released on November 13. This is reported by The Guardian, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the album will include 12 tracks. The closing track will be Torn—the last recording by Dolly Parton, who performed the song with Bono. She died at the age of 80 on August 25.

The Edge, the guitarist of The Edge, described Carnaval de Luz, U2's 16th studio album, as "a messy, provocative, sacred collection of songs," while Bono announced "loud guitars, deep bass, some ecstatic rhythms" - the article says.

The publication notes that this album concludes a prolific period for the Irish rock legends, who have already released two mini-albums this year: Days of Ash and Easter Lily.

Speaking ahead of the release of Days of Ash in February, Bono discussed the release of the new album, saying that it would have "a carnival atmosphere… a more boldly joyful feeling" than "the complex political songwriting on that mini-album, which reflected ICE, Iran, Ukraine, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict - the publication writes.

With the announcement of the new album, the band presented a new song, Silencio, which will be included on it.

We remind you

Robert De Niro, Catherine Deneuve, Imagine Dragons, Bono, Hilary Swank, Viggo Mortensen, Emma Thompson, Stephen Fry—more than 30 world stars and UNITED24 ambassadors addressed Ukrainians with words of support.

The world-famous band U2 supported Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine