The world-famous band U2 supported Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine
The Irish rock band U2 posted a photo of President Zelensky wearing blue and yellow on Instagram. The musicians added a special message about freedom and supported Ukraine with the words “Glory to Ukraine!”.
The musicians of the Irish rock band U2 supported Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on their Instagram page, posting a photo of the Ukrainian leader and expressing their support for the country.
U2's Instagram page posted a post with a picture of Volodymyr Zelenskyy in blue and yellow.
The band also popularized the lyrics: “Freedom is a feeling. The feeling I have around you. Freedom is a feeling I have never known. Glory to Ukraine!”.
