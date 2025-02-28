German leaders: Ukraine can rely on Europe, and in particular on Germany's support
After the dispute between Zelensky and Trump at the White House, German leaders expressed support for Ukraine. Burbock and Scholz assured that Ukraine could count on Europe's unwavering support.
After a sharp exchange of views in the White House between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, representatives of the German government - Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz - expressed support for the Ukrainian president.
Together with its European allies, Germany stands united in support of Ukraine - and against Russian aggression. Ukraine can rely on the unwavering support of Germany, Europe and other countries. Their defense of democracy and their desire for peace and security are ours to share," Burbock wrote on her X page.
Olaf Scholz on the X platform noted the following:
No one wants peace more than Ukrainians. That is why we are working together on a common path to a lasting and just peace. Ukraine can rely on Germany - and on Europe.
After an argument between Zelenskyy and Trump in the Oval Office, the Ukrainian president left the meeting early. Politicians from different countries expressed support for Ukraine and its president.
Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that Zelenskyy "stood up for what is right". In his post on X, he emphasized Ukraine's gratitude to America for its support.
The following German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Germany supports Ukraine and emphasized that one should never confuse the aggressor and the victim.