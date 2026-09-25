Another "strike" occurred in Kyiv; an enemy drone attacked an office building.

$44.970.1251.120.06
ukenru
Exclusive
02:44 PM • 9038 views
After a prolonged pause, the court resumed consideration of the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors
02:29 PM • 12351 views
Kyiv bids farewell to Mykola Karpiuk: former Kremlin political prisoner killed on the Zaporizhzhia frontPhoto
01:50 PM • 12970 views
A Fuel Reserve Without Risk - How, Where, and in What to Store Gasoline and Diesel Properly
01:17 PM • 10640 views
"Bad news for Russia" - EU agreed to allocate €6.6 billion to Ukraine for military support
12:34 PM • 13054 views
It will predict the enemy's actions — what is known about the SPECTR AI platform being tested by Ukrainian combat units
12:16 PM • 13674 views
The enemy attacked an office building in Kyiv with a drone: three people were found dead in the parking lot, and another 7 were injuredPhotoVideo
11:12 AM • 14646 views
Ukraine struck oil refineries in Perm and Novoshakhtinsk, the Iskra Plant and Russian radar stations — ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
September 25, 08:48 AM • 15663 views
Ukraine will receive a license to produce missiles for Patriot systems, Trump confirmed his decision — Zelenskyy
September 25, 08:46 AM • 19760 views
Whereabouts of 56 Ukrainians remain unknown a month after the floods in Nepal - what Foreign Ministry says
September 25, 08:03 AM • 20842 views
"Absolutely bestial and sickening strike" - Zelenskyy, following Russia's attack on Kyiv, warned of risks from Russia before winterPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
0m/s
60%
753mm
Popular news
Trump and Xi Jinping discussed Russia's war against UkraineSeptember 25, 05:52 AM • 26045 views
Russian strike on Kyiv claims the life of a child, number of wounded risesPhotoVideoSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 11696 views
Odesa region was subjected to a series of massive Russian strikes - a postal terminal was hit, and Romania scrambled F-16sPhotoVideoSeptember 25, 06:52 AM • 15727 views
Heads of SpaceX, Apple, Nvidia and AI giants joined Trump and Xi for dinnerPhotoVideoSeptember 25, 07:16 AM • 26967 views
Kate Moss recreated her iconic Glastonbury look 21 years laterPhoto12:40 PM • 9878 views
Publications
Kyiv bids farewell to Mykola Karpiuk: former Kremlin political prisoner killed on the Zaporizhzhia frontPhoto02:29 PM • 12368 views
A Fuel Reserve Without Risk - How, Where, and in What to Store Gasoline and Diesel Properly01:50 PM • 12980 views
It will predict the enemy's actions — what is known about the SPECTR AI platform being tested by Ukrainian combat units12:34 PM • 13063 views
The Ministry of Finance confirmed that it is working on the issue of taxing aircraft leasing
Exclusive
September 24, 12:41 PM • 61517 views
Russia wants to carry out an operation similar to Ukraine’s “Spiderweb” against three European countries — mediaSeptember 24, 12:30 PM • 56964 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Benjamin Netanyahu
Lewis Hamilton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Lithuania
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift released Encore for her hit album ShowgirlVideo02:09 PM • 3552 views
Kate Moss recreated her iconic Glastonbury look 21 years laterPhoto12:40 PM • 9922 views
Heads of SpaceX, Apple, Nvidia and AI giants joined Trump and Xi for dinnerPhotoVideoSeptember 25, 07:16 AM • 27004 views
Usyk radically changed his image ahead of his wedding anniversaryVideoSeptember 24, 08:00 PM • 29270 views
I needed a physically well-developed midfielder — Maldera on calling up debutant VarfolomieievSeptember 24, 05:41 PM • 28972 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
SWIFT
Heating
Film

Another "strike" occurred in Kyiv; an enemy drone attacked an office building.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

In Kyiv’s Solomianskyi District, a drone damaged the facade and shattered windows in an office building. Preliminary reports indicate that a fire broke out there.

Another "strike" occurred in Kyiv; an enemy drone attacked an office building.

The enemy has attacked the capital with a drone again - in the Solomianskyi district, the facade was damaged and windows were blown out in a five-story office building. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

In the Solomianskyi district, as a result of a UAV falling, the facade was damaged and windows were blown out in a five-story office building. Preliminary reports indicate there is a fire 

- Klitschko reported. 

According to him, emergency services are heading to the scene.

In Kyiv, the death toll from Russian attacks has risen to seven, with 46 injured25.09.26, 18:12 • 2740 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineKyiv
Explosions
Fires
Air raid alert
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv