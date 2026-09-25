Another "strike" occurred in Kyiv; an enemy drone attacked an office building.

The enemy has attacked the capital with a drone again - in the Solomianskyi district, the facade was damaged and windows were blown out in a five-story office building. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

In the Solomianskyi district, as a result of a UAV falling, the facade was damaged and windows were blown out in a five-story office building. Preliminary reports indicate there is a fire - Klitschko reported.

According to him, emergency services are heading to the scene.

In Kyiv, the death toll from Russian attacks has risen to seven, with 46 injured