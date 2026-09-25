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Without Patriots, but with offensive weapons — the Trump administration will spend all $400 million in aid to Ukraine by September 30

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

The United States has already contracted $307 million from the $400 million USAI package for Ukraine. The remaining funds are planned to be committed by September 30.

Without Patriots, but with offensive weapons — the Trump administration will spend all $400 million in aid to Ukraine by September 30
Illustrative photo

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has committed to spending nearly all of the $400 million allocated by Congress late last year for military aid to Ukraine. This guarantees that the funds will not expire on September 30. Three Reuters sources familiar with the plan reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, as of the beginning of this week, $307 million of the total $400 million provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) had already been contracted; the administration plans to commit the remaining $93 million by the end of the fiscal year on September 30.

The Pentagon, which oversees the USAI program, declined to comment for this article.

We should add

The publication notes that the issue of these funds has sparked disputes with Congress: Democrats and some of U.S. President Donald Trump’s fellow Republicans criticized the Pentagon for delays in providing aid to Kyiv, which members of both parties voted for back in December of last year.

In recent months, Trump has begun speaking about Ukraine in more positive terms: he approved a proposal to grant Ukraine a license to produce interceptor missiles for Patriot systems, and also signed a law on sanctions against Russia.

This week, he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the United Nations headquarters in New York. After the meeting, Zelenskyy said they had discussed efforts to end the war with Russia, including the possibility of a bilateral ceasefire involving energy infrastructure facilities.

Zelenskyy discussed an energy truce with Trump; there were no unilateral demands on Ukraine22.09.26, 22:44 • 4131 view

The first deliveries, including offensive weapons and equipment—for example, spare parts for armored vehicles—began this month. The remaining shipments are expected to be delivered by October 2029, the sources said. Trump’s term as U.S. president expires in January of that year.

The remaining $93 million from the package approved by Congress does not necessarily have to be spent by the end of the year, but the funds will expire if an official contract for them has not been concluded by then.

One source noted that the military aid does not include Patriot missiles, despite Russia continuing to shell Ukrainian cities with drones and ballistic missiles. U.S. military operations involving Iran and the war in Ukraine have depleted global stocks of Patriot systems, and Kyiv is persistently asking for more of them.

In July, Reuters reported that the Trump administration had informed Congress that delivering this equipment to Ukrainian forces could take years. The Pentagon has suspended weapons shipments to Ukraine several times over concerns that U.S. stockpiles had become critically low.

Lawmakers at the time expressed dissatisfaction with the Pentagon’s schedule, considering it unusually slow for the conditions of a prolonged conflict; the issue was raised repeatedly during congressional hearings.

The publication emphasizes that since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has remained the largest recipient of U.S. foreign aid. However, U.S. support for Kyiv came into question after Donald Trump took office as president and the Republican Party gained control of both chambers of Congress in January 2025.

Antonina Tumanova

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